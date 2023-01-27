JACKSON — A group of state senators is pushing lawmakers to pass legislation that specifies the Mississippi Legislature is subject to the state’s open meetings laws and will essentially ban the current House Republican Caucus from conducting closed-door meetings.
“I just think the government should be transparent,” Sen. Jason Barrett, a Republican from Brookhaven who authored the bill, told members of the media on Tuesday.
Nineteen other senators have signed on as cosponsors of the bill, including seven Northeast Mississippi lawmakers.
Sen. Kathy Chism, R-New Albany, and Sen. Nicole Boyd, R-Oxford, both told the Daily Journal that they campaigned on pledges to make state government more transparent, so they decided to co-sponsor the bill to fulfill campaign promises.
“I believe that sunshine as we’re going through the legislative process makes for better legislation,” Boyd said.
Republican members of the House, which make up a majority of the Legislature, meet regularly in closed-door caucus meetings where policy and legislative strategy is sometimes discussed.
A reporter with the Mississippi Free Press last year attempted to observe one of the meetings, but he was barred from attending the meeting.
The news outlet filed a complaint with the Mississippi Ethics Commission, arguing that the caucus meetings violated state open meetings law because a majority of the House chamber meets outside of public view.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, and House leadership contend that the Mississippi Republican Caucus is not a public body and is not subject to the state open meetings laws.
Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Hood recommended that the commission rule in favor of the Mississippi Free Press, and wrote “it is essential to the fundamental philosophy of the American constitutional form of representative government and to the maintenance of a democratic society that public business undertaken by a quorum of the House of Representatives be performed in an open and public manner.”
But the politically appointed commission overruled Hood’s recommendation 5-3. The news outlet appealed the ruling to a Hinds County court, where it remains unresolved.
Barrett, a first-term lawmaker, said the House’s decision to meet behind closed doors and discuss policy without public scrutiny had nothing to do with his decision to file the bill.
“I understand that appeal is still ongoing, so I would rather not comment on that,” Barrett said. “But this legislation is solely based on the fact that I think the government should be transparent.”
The lieutenant governor’s office referred Barrett’s bill to the Senate Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee, which is led by Sen. John Polk, R-Hattiesburg.
Polk told the Daily Journal he was aware of Barett’s bill, but he was noncommittal about advancing the legislation out of his committee to allow the full Senate to consider the legislation.
“I’ve looked at it carefully. I’m in discussions with Sen. Barrett right now on the bill to see how it might be improved and what we need to do with it,” Polk said.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, would not fully say on Thursday if he supported the bill, but he touted his efforts to make the Legislature more accessible to the public.
“I have not read the bill yet,” Hosemann said. “I’ll take a look at it when it comes out here. I believe in transparency, so you can anticipate that I would support such a resolution.”
Since becoming the leader of the 52-member Senate, Hosemann has authorized committee leaders to broadcast legislative committee meetings on YouTube and has encouraged committees to conduct hearings in public.
Polk has until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to advance Barrett’s bill out of his committee.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.