HARMONTOWN • Authorities say foul play is suspected in the death of an Ole Miss student whose body was found over the weekend about 30 miles from campus.
News outlets report deputies patrolling near Harmontown on Saturday found the body of 21-year-old Alexandria ‘Ally’ Kostial, of St. Louis, Missouri. WREG-TV reports a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department news release says foul play was apparently involved in the woman’s death. It’s unclear what led authorities to come to the conclusion.
“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community,” said University of Mississippi Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks. “We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time.
“We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and coroner as they conduct their investigation.”
The University of Mississippi said Kostial was working toward a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Kostial’s father, Keith Kostial, posted on Facebook that his daughter had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the university. He says she graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016.