JACKSON • A north Mississippi lawmaker has filed legislation that would allow elected Mississippi Department of Transportation officials to draw retirement benefits while in office, reigniting a debate on whether politicians should draw a state salary and state retirement simultaneously.
Sen. Michael McLendon, R-Hernando, filed Senate Bill 2475, which makes it optional for the three MDOT commissioners to receive their full $78,000 salary. This provision would set the stage for allowing the commission to receive a reduced salary and getting benefits from the Public Employees' Retirement System, or PERS.
McLendon said that John Caldwell, the transportation commissioner for the northern portion of the state, asked him to introduce the legislation. The DeSoto County lawmaker said he agreed to introduce the bill because it would save the state money in the long-term.
Caldwell, who was a DeSoto County school district employee and DeSoto County supervisor for several years, told the Daily Journal that if he could get his PERS benefits and a reduced salary, he would make more money while saving MDOT money.
"I’m not complaining about the pay – it just seems like an efficient way to do business,” Caldwell said.
Retired state employees can draw up to 25% of their highest yours of salary as a public employee, often referred to as the “high four.” But state politicians are currently not allowed to draw their PERS retirement and receive a reduced government salary.
Local politicians, such as a mayor or an alderman, can, however, get PERS benefits and serve in government. For example, Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis, a retired art teacher, draws state benefits and draws a reduced check from the city of Tupelo, rather than the full pay allotted for council members.
“To me, if it’s done on the local level, why can’t it be done on the state level?” McLendon said. “Why we have a set of rules for local government, and we have a set of rules for state government doesn’t make sense to me.”
Proponents of allowing retirees to serve in government say that public bodies save money by paying the reduced salary. Opponents of the measure say retirees drawing state benefits while in office could deplete PERS resources.
The debate over retirees serving in state government grew so acute several years ago that multiple representatives resigned over the issue.
In 2019, a group of freshmen state representatives, all state retirees, were elected to the Legislature. House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, said at that time that it was not proper for taxpayers to fund a salary and retirement benefits at the same time for a politician, according to Mississippi Today.
Some House lawmakers tried to pass legislation that would allow the elected retirees to draw PERS benefits, but the measure was defeated in a committee.
McLendon's current bill only applies to transportation commissioners. But if it were to pass, it could reopen the debate about allowing other elected officials to draw PERS retirement and serve simultaneously.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has double referred McLendon’s bill to the Highways and Transportation Committee and the Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee, which makes it harder for the bill to advance to the full Senate for a vote.
If the two committees do not pass the measure by Feb. 2, the bill cannot be brought forward to the full Senate for a vote.