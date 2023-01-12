JACKSON — A Hinds County lawmaker on Wednesday asked the House to tweak state law to allow voters to remove municipal officials from office, but some legislators weren’t receptive to the idea.
Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson, urged her colleagues to approve a bill that would allow voters to sign a petition to remove a mayor, council member or alderman from power if they were neglecting the duties of their office.
State law currently allows voters to remove county officials from office but not municipal leaders. Yates told the House she filed the bill to give local voters another tool in their arsenal to hold municipal officials accountable.
“The only group of elected officials that are not subject to any form of recall or impeachment are municipal officials,” Yates said. “Everyone else, from the governor down, is subject to impeachment or recall or removal of some form, except municipal officials.”
Under her proposal, at least 30% of registered voters in a municipality or municipal district would have to sign a petition to recall a local official from office. If the 30% threshold is met, the governor would appoint a three-judge panel to determine if a sufficient reason exists for someone to get booted from office.
If the judicial panel, called a “Removal Council,” found that the petitioners’ reason for wanting to remove a local official is justified, then the panel could order election administrators to conduct an election asking voters if they wished to remove the person in question from office.
A majority of the voters would then have to approve the removal, and a majority of the registered voters in the area must participate in the removal election in order to purge an elected official from office — an incredibly high bar to achieve.
Several Democratic lawmakers, including House Democratic Leader Robert Johnson III, believed the legislation was not needed and may be aimed at giving white voters in Jackson, the state’s capital city, an avenue for removing Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who is Black, from office.
“This is about the African American mayor of Jackson who is taking on the governor of this state,” Johnson said. “And we’re going to let the governor appoint a three-judge panel and come in here and have 30% – a minority of the population – sign a petition to say we need to have an election to see if you need to go?”
Yates said the legislation was not designed to target a specific person or specific area of the state.
After several minutes of intense questions, the House agreed to pause debate on the legislation, but it could be argued later in the legislative session. Yates, a first-term lawmaker, told the media she would like to bring the bill up for debate in the future.
The deadline for the House to pass bills that originated in the House chamber is Feb. 9.
