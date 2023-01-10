JACKSON — Shuwaski Young, a former candidate for Congress, announced on Tuesday that he will campaign to become Mississippi's next secretary of state, making him the first Democratic candidate to publicly announce a bid for a statewide office.
Young, a Democrat, worked in the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office under former Secretaries Eric Clark and Delbert Hoosemann, where he was responsible for training local election commissioners and working with the state’s public lands.
“I’m running for the office of secretary of state because I care about Mississippi,” Young said. "I'm running for the office of secretary of state because I want better.”
The secretary of state in Mississippi is responsible for administering elections, providing training to local election administrators, implementing business regulations and keeping records of charities in the state.
Young said, if elected, he will advocate for advancing early voting and online voter registration, something Republican leaders in the state have resisted, including incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson.
Young’s announcement is an abrupt change from a pledge he issued in November, declaring that he would never campaign for public office again until Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving had been replaced, something that has not happened.
But Young on Tuesday said even though Irving is still the state party chairman, there had been enough changes made at the state party, such as a new executive director, that he was comfortable mounting a statewide run.
“My belief is that where we are in the (state) Democratic Party right now with new leadership in our executive position and with other folks coming into the building to help fill out staff and with the onset of Democratic organizations forming throughout the state, then we have a better opportunity to run,” Young said.
But even with additional support from the party, Young has a steep hill to climb. It will be an extremely difficult task for a Democrat to win a statewide election in a ruby red conservative state like Mississippi.
Young acknowledged some of the challenges that he faced as a Democrat, but he pledged to share his message with Republicans and Democrats and campaign in corners of the state that are outside of Democratic strongholds.
“I also know this race cannot be won just with Democratic support or support with the African American community,” Young said. “We need everyone to stand up.”
Young thus far is the only person to publicly announce their plans to campaign for secretary of state. Incumbent Watson, a Republican, has not yet made any announcement or filed paperwork.
A person familiar with the situation previously told the Daily Journal that Watson is considering a primary challenge against Gov. Tate Reeves, but Watson has been tight-lipped about his political plans.
Watson’s office on Tuesday declined to comment on Young’s announcement. Watson briefly appeared on the front steps of the Capitol minutes before Young arrived to make his announcement.
The current secretary of state quickly walked away from the Capitol, telling reporters, “I’ve got work to do.”
Sen. Joel Carter, R-Gulfport, and Rep. Fred Shanks, R-Brandon, previously told the Daily Journal they would consider running for the office if Watson were to run for governor. Shanks filed paperwork last week to run again for his House seat.
The last day for candidates to qualify for state offices is Feb. 1.
