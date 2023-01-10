Shuwaski Young at the 2022 Neshoba County Fair

In this July 27, 2022, file photo, Shuwaski Young addresses the crowd at the pavilion in Founders Square at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia. 

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS | Associated Press

JACKSON — Shuwaski Young, a former candidate for Congress, announced on Tuesday that he will campaign to become Mississippi's next secretary of state, making him the first Democratic candidate to publicly announce a bid for a statewide office.

