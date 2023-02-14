JACKSON — A Democratic candidate for secretary of state lived and worked in California as recently as 2021, raising questions about whether he meets a residency requirement to seek elected office this year.
Shuwaski Young is a native of Neshoba County, where he currently claims residence. But he he also worked in various roles at the California Democratic Party, the Oakland Children’s Initiative and the San Francisco Bar Association in California from November 2017 to June 2021, according to his public social media LinkedIn account.
The state constitution requires that a candidate for secretary of state must live in Mississippi for at least five years before the date of the election.
The general election for statewide offices is Nov. 8.
Through a public records request, the Daily Journal obtained Young’s Mississippi voter profile from the Secretary of State’s office, which shows he voted in Mississippi in 2007 and 2008.
After a 13-year gap in his voting history, the record shows he registered to vote again in Mississippi in June 2021 and voted in the November 2022 election.
In an interview with the Daily Journal, Young acknowledged that he worked in San Francisco, California, as recently as June 2021, but he claimed has always “maintained joint residency” in Mississippi, even when he was living in other states.
“Even my driver's license has always been in Mississippi,” Young said.
Young also acknowledged that while he worked in California, he participated in that state's 2018 election and, to the best of his knowledge, the state's 2020 election.
According to the California Secretary of State's office, to vote in California you must be "A United States citizen and a resident of California."
The Neshoba County native said he chose to vote in California because he did not believe that Mississippi's election system would count his absentee ballot on time.
"The main thing here is I was never double voting," Young said. "There was never a time in which I voted in one place and as well as voted in another place."
Voter profiles in California are not public, though they can be viewed for some purposes approved by the state, so the Daily Journal was unable to immediately review Young's California voting record.
Mississippi courts have historically used voter registration and homestead exemption records, among other things, to determine a person’s residence for election purposes.
“A person's domicile in election matters is the place where he has his true, fixed, permanent home and principal establishment, and to which whenever he is absent, he has the intention of returning,” the Mississippi Supreme Court wrote in a 2007 opinion.
Young said he has never claimed homestead exemption in any state.
The former congressional candidate believes the law is on his side because he has maintained a residence in Mississippi for several years even as he has also worked and voted outside of Mississippi.
"Those who have kept joint residencies should not be punished because they have earned experiences and knowledge that they can use for the betterment of Mississippi," Young said.
The candidate also said that he conferred with the Secretary of State's office before qualifying about his residency.
Elizabeth Jonson, the spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office, confirmed that Young did reach out to the head of the agency’s elections division to inquire about his residency, but she maintains the office only provided Young the same standard answer they give to every candidate who seeks information about residency scenarios.
“The Assistant Secretary of State returned Mr. Young's call and noted the Secretary of State's Office will not speak on a specific scenario,” Jonson said. “Mr. Young was informed that decisions on qualifications are made by the party executive committee and then the State Board of Election Commissioners.”
Andre Wagner, the director of the Mississippi Democratic Party, said that no one had filed a residency challenge against Young, and the deadline for people to file a residency challenge with the party has passed.
However, state law does allow for someone to file a challenge with the State Board of Election Commissioners, which consists of the governor, the secretary of state and the attorney general, all of whom are Republicans.
In addition to his work in California, Young previously worked for the Department of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama's administration. Young also served in the Secretary of State’s Office under former secretaries Eric Clark and Delbert Hosemann. He was responsible for training local election commissioners.
In 2022, he ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. He lost to incumbent Rep. Michael Guest, a Republican.