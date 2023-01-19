It's quiet. Almost too quiet.
After the chaotic 2022 session, the beginning of the 2023 session is a drastic change of pace. The only things either chamber has passed off the full floor are resolutions honoring various people.
By comparison, the House and Senate last year had already advanced teacher pay and medical marijuana bills during the first few weeks of the session.
But that doesn't mean things aren't happening under the Capitol dome.
Monday marked the first major deadline, which was the last day lawmakers could file general bills and constitutional amendments.
As of Wednesday evening, there are 1,065 House bills, 27 House concurrent resolutions, 18 House resolutions, 523 Senate bills, 28 Senate concurrent resolutions, 64 gubernatorial nominees and 10 Senate resolutions.
And that number will likely continue to grow as more legislation is uploaded on the Legislature's website.
The vast majority of those bills will die a painful death in committees, but I selected six bills that I'm following closely and will likely report on throughout the rest of the session.
1. SB 2005
Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson, wants to create a commission to tell the Legislature which two statues should replace Mississippi's two statues in Washington. The current statues honor J.Z. George and Jefferson Davis, two notorious white supremacists. The legislation has been referred to the Senate Rules Committee.
I published an article this summer examining the history of those two statues.
2. SCR 517
Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson, filed legislation that would revive Mississippi's initiative process. The legislation has been referred to the Senate Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee — the same committee that handled the initiative bill last year.
Chairman John Polk, R-Hattiesburg, and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann want to have a high signature threshold before a petitioner can place an issue on the statewide ballot.
3. SB 2351
Senate Elections Chairman Jeff Tate, R-Meridian, filed a bill that will allow the secretary of state to perform certain elections-related audits.
A similar bill died last year, so it will be interesting to see if Tate wants to use political capital to get Senate colleagues to agree to this bill.
4. HB 468
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, authored a bill that will expand tax credits for people or businesses that donate money to crisis pregnancy centers, which try to dissuade women from having abortions and provide supplies such as diapers and baby clothing.
Gunn pushed for a similar law last year that allowed up to $3.5 million in these tax credits. When the speaker puts his name beside a bill, you can take it to Natchez or Vicksburg that the bill will pass the full chamber.
5. HB 102
Rep. Zakiya Summers, D-Jackson, filed a bill to ban no-knock warrants in Mississippi. In its current form, it's a tough sale to House leadership.
House Judiciary B Chairman Nick Bain, R-Corinth, said he would not advance a bill banning no-knocks, but this bill could be amended in committee.
The Daily Journal and ProPublica revealed numerous problems with how no-knocks are carried out in Mississippi.
6. SB 2212
Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, filed a bill to extend postpartum Medicaid benefits to a full year for qualified mothers.
Blackwell has already said he would advance the bill out of his committee, and it will likely pass overwhelmingly in the Senate.
Quote of the Week
"I don't know who's in charge of what's going on, but I am not recognizing anything happening on the internet. This is a committee meeting. We are operating under the rules of the Senate. We're here in this committee meeting. I know of no authority for participating in meetings of the Mississippi State Senate by Zoom or whatever this is."
– Senate Public Health Committee Chairman Hob Bryan, D-Amory, after he would not recognize Sen. John Hohrn, D-Jackson, to speak by Zoom.
Best of the Daily Journal
Ahead of a possible second gubernatorial campaign, Bill Waller Jr. is deploying a much more aggressive approach and strongly criticizing incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves.
A House committee on Wednesday voted to advance legislation that would decriminalize testing products that detect the presence of the illegal narcotic fentanyl.
Tanner Newman, Tupelo’s development services director, is considering a run for Northern District Public Service Commissioner as a Republican, according to officials within Mayor Todd Jordan’s administration.
Best from other Mississippi outlets
Amid a nursing shortage that is worsening poor health outcomes in Mississippi, nursing programs at the state’s public universities are turning away hundreds of potential students every year because of insufficient faculty sizes. (Associated Press)
A wide majority of Mississippians across partisan and demographic lines supports expanding Medicaid to provide health coverage for the working poor, according to a newly released Mississippi Today/Siena College poll. (Mississippi Today)
