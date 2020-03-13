Mississippi's total count of presumptive cases of the new coronavirus now stands at six after the state Department of Health announced details of two new cases Friday morning and details of three more cases Friday afternoon.
Of the six total cases as of deadline Friday night, three are located in Forrest County, where Hattiesburg is mostly located. One case is in Leflore County.
Of the cases about which officials have released information, one is a Forrest County female over the age of 65 who has been hospitalized. She recently traveled to North Carolina, according to the Health Department.
Another two Forrest County cases are males who are isolated at home. One of them recently traveled to Florida, according to the Health Department. The Leflore County case is a woman who is isolated at home.
The remaining two cases are both women over the age of 65 in Copiah County and Pearl River County, respectively. Both have been hospitalized.
“One of our goals is to do complete and thorough contact investigation to identify not only potential sources of transmission, but to identify those individuals who were the closest contacts who are at the highest risk and take those appropriate public health measures in efforts to prevent further transmission," said Paul Byers, the Health Department's state epidemiologist.
As of late Friday, the Health Department reported that it has tested 90 individuals in the state.
“Things are progressing and evolving very rapidly,” Byers said. "(... We) have expectations that we will continue to see more cases in the coming days and weeks."
People not showing symptoms will not be tested, State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said. Byers added it can take up to 14 days to show symptoms.
Future cases will be updated on the MSDH website “in real time” and through social media rather than through press releases, MSDH officials said.
The Health department reported that it has approximately 1,000 tests on hand, though that number is evolving and is subject to change.