Rep. Dan Eubanks, R-Walls, examines a copy of the House redistricting map during a meeting of the House Legislative Reapportionment Committee, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson.
JACKSON — Six incumbent senators and eight House members from Northeast Mississippi will face opponents during their bid for re-election this year.
The senators who represent a portion of Lee County — Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory and Republican Sen. Chad McMahan of Guntown — both face challengers who hope to keep the incumbent lawmakers from securing another term in office.
In Senate District 6, McMahan, who is completing his second term, will face Lauren Smith in the August Republican primary. No one filed paperwork to run in the Democratic primary, so the winner of the Republican primary will win the overall race.
In Senate District 7, Bryan, currently the longest serving senator, will compete against Republican challenger Robert Mitchell. Neither Mitchell nor Bryan have primary opponents, meaning they will compete against one another during the November general election.
None of House members representing Lee County face any opposition this year.
There are two open House seats in Northeast Mississippi: one in Pontotoc County and one in Calhoun County.
Beth Luther Waldo is the only person who filed paperwork to run for House District 15, the seat Rep. Mac Huddleston of Pontotoc currently occupies. Huddleston previously announced he is not running for re-election, so Waldo will represent House District 15 during the next four-year term.
But the opposite scenario will take place for House District 23, the seat formerly occupied by Rep. Jim Beckett, who resigned last year to become the director of the Public Utilities Staff. Five candidates have qualified to run in the regular election for the seat, including independent candidate Andy Clark; Democrat Danny Lampley; and Republicans Andy Stepp, Perry Van Bailey and Jack Thomas Willis Jr.
