In this undated photo provided by the Memphis Police Department, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, of Memphis, Tenn., is shown. Police in Tennessee said Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, they found Fletcher's body after she was abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that she was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. Cleotha Abston has been charged with kidnapping and murder in the case. 

 Memphis Police Department via AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. • Leaning into the camera, with both palms on her chin beneath a beaming smile, Eliza Fletcher invites students from St. Mary's Episcopal School to join her in singing, "This Little Light of Mine."

