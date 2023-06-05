Johnny Morgan

Johnny Morgan is shown in this June 22, 2020, file photo. Morgan was the only person on a Beechcraft King Air 90 that crashed Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The plane took off from Oxford and crashed near Fayetteville, Arkansas.

 Bruce Newman

WINSLOW, Ark. — A small plane had mechanical problems with its autopilot system before it crashed in Arkansas last month and killed a former Mississippi state senator who was flying it, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Newsletters

Recommended for you