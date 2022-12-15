APTOPIX Winter Weather Louisiana

Damage is seen along Schoolhouse Road after a tornado moved through area in Killona, La., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

 Brett Duke I The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

KEITHVILLE, La. -  Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England.

