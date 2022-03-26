JACKSON • While Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn has been passionately leading the fight to abolish the state’s individual income tax, he also wants a new tourism tax in his home city of Clinton.
Gunn filed House Bill 1747, which would allow the city of Clinton to levy a new 2% tax on restaurants that would go toward promoting tourism, parks and recreation in the city, but only if approved by local voters in that city.
Tourism tax legislation is fairly common in the Capitol, and several municipalities around the state already have such a tax, including Tupelo.
However, Gunn's efforts to win his home city the opportunity to raises its taxes came as he's pushing lawmakers to eliminate Mississippi's income tax, something that drew comment from a Northeast Mississippi lawmaker.
“I find it ironic that he’s trying to cut taxes in the state, but he wants to raise taxes in Clinton,” said Sen. Chad McMahan, a Guntown Republican.
After passing the House 109-7, Gunn's local and private legislative came before McMahan for consideration. McMahan chairs the Senate committee that must consider local and private bills.
McMahan skipped over Gunn's bill during a Thursday meeting of the committee, but then took it up on Friday. The committee approved the bill.
McMahan told the Daily Journal that he initially decided skip over Gunn's bill on Thursday because he hadn’t heard from the speaker about the legislation. Then, Gunn did call McMahan on Friday and asked him to consider passing the legislation. McMahan followed through.
Gunn told reporters on Friday that local and private bills are “a different animal” from elimination of the state income tax, which accounts for around one-third of the state’s general budget.
“Those things require passage by resolution of the city council,” Gunn said of the Clinton bill. “This is a statement that that’s what they want."
Gunn's bill passed the state Senate on Saturday, but a legislator placed a "reverse repealer" in the legislation, meaning further debate must take place before it can become law.
Gunn, McMahan have prior history over local taxes
This isn't the first time that McMahan and Gunn have crossed paths over a piece of local and private legislation.
During the 2021 legislative session, McMahan introduced a bill to grant Lee County the opportunity for its own local option sales tax, similar to what Gunn wants for the city of Clinton. Lee County supervisors wanted the additional sales tax revenue to construct a new jail and pursue other building projects.
The legislation initially passed the Senate, but it died in the House without a vote.
Both Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn, and Shane Aguirre, R-Tupelo, opposed the legislation but told the Daily Journal at the time they believed Gunn, who wanted to overhaul the state tax code, had concerns about local governments wanting to hike local sales taxes.
McMahan said that last year's wrangling over his own local and private sales tax bill had no bearing on his decision to initially skip over the speaker's similar legislation.
"I still want to consider his bill," McMahan said. "He’s asking me to give him a bill to allow his city to do the thing he would not allow Lee County to do last year."
There is no official deadline for lawmakers to pass local and private bills, but they must be voted on before the Legislature adjourns the 2022 session.