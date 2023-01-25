JACKSON — A bipartisan majority of Northeast Mississippi lawmakers in the state House of Representatives either support or want to explore a proposal to give qualified mothers additional postpartum Medicaid benefits.
This puts the region at odds with House Speaker Philip Gunn, who recently said he would not commit to giving every person in the 122-member House a chance to cast an up-or-down vote on the expansion of healthcare coverage for new mothers.
“No, I’m not committing to anything,” Gunn told the Daily Journal.
The state’s current Medicaid regulations allow for qualified new mothers to receive health care for 60 days after giving birth, complying with the minimum federal regulations for postpartum care.
But the state Senate and many medical leaders have called on the House to advance legislation that would extend those benefits for up to a year.
Joining the ranks of support, an overwhelming majority of lawmakers from Northeast Mississippi, both Republicans and Democrats, say they are open to studying the proposal more or already favor the idea.
House Rules Chairman Rob Roberson, a Republican from Starkville, said he was “all for it” because it would “save money in the long run.”
“Having a healthy mother makes a healthy baby, and in the long run, it’ll make a healthy system,” Roberson said.
Rep. Rickey Thompson, a Democrat from Shannon, said the proposal makes "perfect sense" because it'll help more women and children at a small cost to the state.
Out of 23 total representatives surveyed, only three north Mississippi lawmakers – Republican Rep. Brady Williamson of Oxford, Republican Rep. Bubba Carpenter of Burnsville, and Republican Rep. Chris Brown of Nettleton — told the Daily Journal they were opposed to the proposal.
The issue is almost certain to come before the House during the 2023 legislative session.
Senate leaders said they intend to pass postpartum legislation this year, just as they overwhelmingly did last year.
Rep. Missy McGee, a Republican from Hattiesburg who sits on the House Medicaid Committee, wrote on Twitter that she was filing legislation to extend postpartum benefits for up to a year.
“If we care about babies, we must show that we care for and value their moms who are the primary caregivers,” McGee wrote.
Gunn’s office referred McGee’s legislation to the House Medicaid Committee, which is led by Rep. Joey Hood, R-Ackerman.
Hood was noncommittal about his colleague’s bill and the policy when asked by the Daily Journal last week.
“I’ll review the legislation as it comes to the committee,” Hood said.
Extending postpartum benefits would, in theory, not add anyone new to Medicaid rolls. Instead, it would only give people who currently qualify for Medicaid a longer period of postpartum health coverage.
Leaders from the Mississippi Division of Medicaid publicly told lawmakers last year that the total cost for expanding postpartum care would be around $32 million in federal and state funds. Of that money, the federal government would pay $25 million. The state’s share would be $7 million.
While House leadership quibbles over the value of $7 million, it approved millions of dollars last year for local projects around the state. Of that total tranche, over $19 million went to Northeast Mississippi – a small slice of the total projects.
Mississippi also has some of the worst health outcomes in the nation for prenatal care, maternal health care and child mortality. Health experts predict that more Medicaid coverage would improve those metrics and save tax dollars in the long run.
Committee leaders have until January 31 to advance bills out of their chamber that originated from within their own chamber.
Below is every Northeast Mississippi House member’s comments on postpartum Medicaid:
House District 1; Bubba Carpenter, R-Burnsville:
“I feel like with the (Children’s Health Insurance Program) covering children and giving two months of Medicaid for the mothers, we’re doing enough.”
House District 2; Nick Bain, R-Corinth:
“I’m open to it. I think we need to have discussions and ask questions about it.”
House District 3; Tracy Arnold, R-Booneville:
“I’m sure we’ll have more hearings and debates on that, so I’d rather wait until that happens before I make a final decision on that.”
House District 4; Jody Steverson, R-Ripley:
“I don’t have a problem with it at all. I think we need to do it.”
House District 5; John Faulkner, D-Holly Springs:
“I’m absolutely in favor of making this happen.”
House District 10; Brady Williamson, R-Oxford:
“I would like for a solution to come from the private sector, so I likely would not be in favor of it.”
House District 12; Clay Deweese, R-Oxford:
“I think we need to do everything we can in Mississippi to help and support families. I’m for it.”
House District 13; Steve Massengill, R-Hickory Flat:
“If we’re going to do away with abortion, we need to try and help women and children. I have no problem with at least six months.”
House District 14; Sam Creekmore IV, R- New Albany:
“To me, it’s a no-brainer. I’m for it.”
House District 15; Mac Huddleston, R-Pontotoc:
“I would like to consult with my wife about it because she’s a physician. I don’t really have a position on it right now.”
House District 16; Rickey Thompson, D-Shannon:
“Oh, yes. I’m for it. It makes perfect sense, and it would help mothers and children.”
House District 17; Shane Aguirre, R-Tupelo:
“I’m open to what the Senate has been presenting. We need to help these mothers after their pregnancy, especially after the changes made in the Dobbs case.”
House District 19; Randy Boyd, R-Mantachie:
“I’ve heard different people talk about it. I’ve heard six months would be maybe a place we should start. But, we’ve just got to watch our money.”
House District 20; Chris Brown, R-Nettleton:
"I'm opposed to anything that expands Medicaid or adds more people to the Medicaid rolls."
House District 21; Donnie Bell, R-Fulton:
“I support the general idea, but I would like to see the legislation. The devil’s in the details.”
House District 22; Jon Lancaster, R-Houston:
“I haven’t looked at it thoroughly, but on face value, I’d be all for it.”
House District 36; Karl Gibbs, D-West Point:
"Yes, I'd be for that."
House District 37; Andy Boyd, R-Columbus:
“I think I would be in favor of it. We need to do something.”
House District 38; Cheikh Taylor, D-Starkville:
“Research shows that serious complications after birth, especially among African American women, are high in Mississippi. I think postpartum extension would definitely help this situation, so I support it.”
House District 39; Dana McLean, R-Columbus:
“I’m in favor of extending it past the 60-day mark. It can be a year or six months. I’m a mom, and I know sometimes there’s health complications past the 60-day period.”
House District 41; Kabir Karriem, D-Columbus:
“Oh, yes. I’m all for that. I think it’s so needed with the Dobbs decision.”
House District 43; Rob Roberson, R-Starkville:
“I’m all for it. For a full year, six months or whatever we can get. The biggest reason I’m for it is it will save money in the long run. Having a healthy mother makes a healthy baby and in the long run it’ll make a health system.”
House District 52; Bill Kinkade, R-Byhalia:
“In principle, I agree with it. In principle. I’d like to see the legislation. But I’m open to it. I’m a pragmatic lawmaker, and I think it’s my job to examine the idea.”
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.