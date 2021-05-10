TUPELO • Speaker of the House Philip Gunn is urging Gov. Tate Reeves to shrink the number of Mississippians receiving unemployment benefits and force them back to work.
In a letter dated Monday and obtained by the Daily Journal, Gunn asked the governor to take one of two courses: crack down on job search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits or end the state’s participation in expanded federal joblessness benefits.
Gunn cited the example of Montana and South Carolina, states which both cut short the benefits available to the unemployed.
“It is time for Mississippi to take steps to ensure that unemployment is only available to those who legitimately cannot find work,” Gunn wrote.
In his letter, the House leader claims that, according to business owners with whom he has spoken, state officials are not adequately enforcing a requirement that those receiving unemployment benefits “demonstrate that they are unsuccessfully searching for work.”
The GOP speaker further cited claims by unidentified business owners that they are operating at reduced capacity due to a shortage of workers.
Gunn also did not identify the level of wages offered by the businesses that he says cannot find enough workers.
And one Democratic lawmaker says that inadequate wages are the root of the problem, not federal aid to the jobless.
“To ask people to go back to work for low wages instead of receiving a ‘living wage’ is asinine,” said state Rep. Jeramey Anderson, D-Moss Point, on Twitter Monday afternoon.
Anderson said he intends to introduce a bill to raise the state’s minimum wage of from the federally mandated $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour.