JACKSON • House Speaker Philip Gunn is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to end Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency order.
In a letter obtained by the Daily Journal, Gunn, a Republican from Clinton, asked Reeves, also a Republican, on Wednesday to end the state of emergency because a state of emergency created by the pandemic “no longer exists.”
“Unless there is some reason for the declaration of a state of emergency to continue, then on behalf of the people of the state of Mississippi who are ready to return their lives to normal, we call on you to declare the state of emergency over,” the letter reads.
Reeves, through a spokesperson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reeves first issued a state of emergency order related to the pandemic in March 2020. Since then, Reeves has issued a shelter in place order, a non-essential business closure order and face mask mandates. However, all of those orders have since been repealed.
The most recent COVID-19 executive order issued by Reeves occurred on April 30, which extended the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency indefinitely, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, which maintains a list of the governor’s executive orders.
The April 30 order largely removed most of the state’s COVID-19 safety protocols, with the exception of requiring everyone inside a school building to wear a mask throughout the remainder of the academic school year.
However, Reeves told members of the media on Tuesday in Lee County that he would not issue a statewide mask mandate for public schools for the upcoming academic year.
"There will be no state mask mandate in our public schools or anywhere else in 2021 and 2022," Reeves said.
Gunn's Wednesday letter now marks the second time this year that the leader of the Mississippi House of Representatives has called on the governor to take action on something related to the pandemic.
Gunn on May 10 also sent Reeves a letter pressuring him to either strictly enforce job search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits or end the state’s participation in a pandemic-linked federal expansion of joblessness benefits.