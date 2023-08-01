TUPELO - The spigot of money funding TV, cable, radio and direct mail advertising in the Republican primary for the northern district’s seat on Mississippi’s utility regulation board has opened wide in the past few days.
Rep. Chris Brown’s campaign spent about $50,000 late last week on TV, cable and radio ads to run through the Aug. 8 election. On Monday, opponent Tanner Newman told the Daily Journal his own campaign was launching TV ads this week but did not specify the amount his campaign would spend.
Brown placed his order July 27, a day after an outside PAC bought nearly $40,000 in TV ads attacking Brown and supporting Newman in the contest to join the Public Service Commission. The same third-party PAC mailed push cards supporting Newman to residents around the district in recent days.
Despite advertising pushes from both campaigns, there is a major money mismatch between the two Republican candidates. Brown’s campaign reported 17 times more cash on hand than Newman’s in the most recent public campaign finance filings through the end of June. Most of Brown’s campaign is self-funded, with relatively few individual donors compared to Newman’s campaign.
However, the third-party TV and direct mail spending against Brown has demonstrated some appetite by outside groups to invest in the race. This could offset Brown’s cash advantage, although so far the PAC spending is nowhere near the amount Brown has in the bank.
In a statement to the Daily Journal, the Brown campaign criticized the DC-area PAC spending.
“Our campaign is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to ensure this race is decided by the people of Mississippi and not purchased by special interests and dark money,” a spokesperson for Brown’s campaign said.
The PAC supporting Newman has pointed out that Brown accepted money from PSC-regulated utilities in past campaigns, including Mississippi Power. That utility’s Obama-era “clean coal” plant in Kemper caused controversy in the 2010s as state legislators, including Brown, voted to approve rate increases to support development of the project.
Brown’s campaign told the Daily Journal his Kemper plant vote protected ratepayers on the hook for a project started before he took office.
“He was told if they didn’t pass the bill, ratepayers would suffer tremendously,” a spokesperson said, calling it “absurd” to connect the vote to the campaign donations Brown received from the project’s developer.
Representatives with the Brown campaign also said they would “continue to take the high road focused on Brown's conservative record in the state house and keeping Biden's woke liberal energy policies out of Mississippi.”
Newman’s campaign has complained of Brown’s focus on President Biden in a local campaign, calling the criticisms of national politics irrelevant to the office’s jurisdiction, although recent ads for Newman emphasize “he’s no fan of Joe Biden either.”
Brown’s campaign declined to comment on its specific advertising plan in the week remaining until the primary, but said it “will be making slight adjustments to our advertising campaign as Election Day draws near to ensure we finish the campaign strong.”
Brown’s July 27 ad buy included network TV ads on WTVA and WLOV and cable ads on Fox News and spots on WKBB, the regional SuperTalk conservative radio station.
With no Democratic candidate on the ballot to replace outgoing commissioner Brandon Presley, who is running for governor instead of seeking re-election, the winner of the Aug. 8 GOP primary will take the northern PSC seat in the general election.
On Saturday, Brown wrapped up a six-day tour of all 33 counties in the northern PSC district with a stop in Tupelo. That evening, Newman sponsored a political forum 5 miles down Highway 178 toward Mooreville, his hometown.
Brown did not attend, but various local, regional and state candidates did, including Sen. Chris McDaniel, running for lieutenant governor, as well as District 6 Sen. Chad McMahan and his primary challenger Lauren Smith.
Newman said all candidates in the area were invited to attend the forum. Brown’s campaign noted Newman paid for the event as its sole sponsor and advertised it on his campaign Facebook page. A Brown spokesperson said Brown did not attend out of respect for Newman.
Newman visited diners at Pit Stop in Corinth on Monday morning. He said he planned to appear around the northern PSC district in the coming week.
