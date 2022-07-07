Dr. Cheryl Hamlin speaks with reporters outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Hamlin is one of a rotating group of physicians that provide abortions at the clinic, which is the only facility that performs abortions in the state. On Tuesday, a chancery judge rejected a request by the clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions. Without other developments in the Mississippi lawsuit, the clinic will close at the end of business Wednesday and the state law will take effect Thursday.
JACKSON • Abortion in almost all cases is now prohibited in Mississippi.
Since a state judge declined to freeze Mississippi’s trigger ban — a 2007 law declaring that if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturned Roe v. Wade then physicians would be barred from performing abortions unless the health of the mother was at stake or the pregnancy was caused by rape — went into effect on Thursday morning.
Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the state’s only abortion clinic, told reporters last month that if state courts allow the trigger ban to go into effect, then the facility will soon close its doors.
Physicians at the clinic, commonly referred to as the Pink House, tried to see as many patients as possible on Wednesday. Cars in the parking lot there had license tags from Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas, according to The Associated Press.
Vara Lyons, a policy analyst for the American Civil Liberties Union, previously told the Daily Journal that the trigger ban won’t stop abortions from happening in Mississippi. Instead, it will cause people to either seek the procedure out of state or through an unsafe method, she said.
“The thing that I feel that anti-choice politicians don’t understand is you’re not going to stop abortions,” Lyons said. “You’re going to limit people’s access to them, but people are still going to get them.”
Mississippi is now living in a post-Roe environment at the same time that it leads the nation in negative maternal health metrics. Mississippi is the deadliest state in the nation for newborn children, large spans of the state’s citizens don’t have access to an OB-GYN and the state-run foster care is still dealing with a long-running lawsuit.
It’s unclear what elected officials plan to do in the future, if anything, but legislative leaders have formed committees to decide which policies should be enacted to combat these metrics and support women who have given birth.
Diane Derzis, the owner of the Pink House in Jackson, previously told reporters that she is concerned about people in Mississippi not having access to reproductive health, and will try to pair them with resources to seek the procedure out of state.
Though Derzis will close the clinic’s doors soon, she largely views her time in the Magnolia State positively.
“It’s been such an honor and a privilege to be in Mississippi,” Derzis told reporters last month. “I’ve come to love this state and the people in it.”
