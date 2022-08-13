Mississippi Human Services

In this file photo from March 2020, Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, left, listens as Bob Anderson, the new state Department of Human Services director, speaks about his appointment. Last week, Anderson asked lawmakers to boost the monthly benefit for a family receiving welfare benefits through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program from $170 per month to $260 for a family of three.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

JACKSON – The state’s welfare agency intends to contract with law firm Jones Walker to claw back millions of allegedly misspent federal dollars in a civil suit that involves a Northeast Mississippi nonprofit organization.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus