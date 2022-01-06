JACKSON • The day-to-day operations of four parks in north Mississippi could be managed by a for-profit organization by the end of the year.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks on Wednesday published a request for proposals on its website asking outside vendors to manage the day-to-day operations of Hugh White State Park in Grenada, John Kyle State Park in Sardis, John P. Cossar State Park in Oakland and Wall Doxey State Park in Holly Springs.
Jennifer Head, budget administrator for the agency, previously told the Daily Journal that the department was looking to privatize the management at some of the state parks to see if an outside group was wiling to rehab the parks at no cost to the state.
“It would be a win-win for the outside vendor and the state,” Head said.
The push by the agency to privatize some of the parks comes after a bitter legislative fight last session over concerns that state parks are designed for the public to freely use — not to help a company make a profit.
Sen. Neil Whaley, chairman of the House Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee, last year authored legislation to privatize the management of some of the state’s public parks and give others away to local governments.
The bill was then changed to form a study committee to evaluate the parks system, but that bill was ultimately quashed in the House of Representatives.
But the department’s annual funding bill gives it the authority to contract with outside organizations to privatize the management, so it currently does not need legislative approval to partner with a private organization.
“I’m disappointed in this (proposal),” Whaley, R-Potts Camp, told the Daily Journal on Wednesday.
Whaley prefers any decision on privatization of state parks be decided by the Legislature. He said he is exploring options to remove the department’s ability to privatize parks without legislative approval.
The request on the department’s website states the department intends to sign a 20-year lease with an organization to manage the parks with an option to renew the lease for an additional 10 years.
But the department would retain some control over how an outside group manages the operations. The proposal states that all alterations to the state park and price changes must be approved by Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
Louie Miller, director of the state chapter of the Sierra Club, an environmental advocacy organization, has repeatedly criticized the process the state agency has used to privatize the parks.
“This just does not pass the smell test,” Miller said, adding that this process was done without a lot of public input.
The deadline for organizations to submit proposals to the department is Feb. 1.