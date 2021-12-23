JACKSON • The agency overseeing Mississippi’s public park system is on the cusp of allowing a private organization to manage the day-to-day operations at some state parks.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is finalizing an invitation for bids from outside vendors seeking to man the functions of one or more parks, according to Jennifer Head, the director of communication and outreach at the department.
The department earlier this year asked if private groups were interested in managing a park. Head said that two groups responded to the agency’s request, and the department is now finalizing its invitation for formal bids within the next few weeks.
“We did this initially to receive what kind of interest is out there, so we could partner with a third party on this,” Head said. “It would be a win-win for the outside vendor and the state.”
Head would not say what parks are under consideration for privatization, but said that information would be included when the formal bid invitation is published.
The decision by the agency to potentially partner with a private company comes after Sen. Neil Whaley, R-Potts Camp, during the 2021 legislative session introduced sweeping legislation to privatize the management of several state parks and turn some of them over to local governments.
But several county supervisors – including Lee County Supervisor Billy Joe Holland – were blindsided by the bill and concerned they would not have the adequate resources to manage and maintain the parks if it were transferred to the them.
As the outcry from supervisors reached the Capitol, Whaley changed his bill to establish a study committee to examine all of the state parks and make recommendations to improve them. The bill was later killed in the House.
But a provision in the agency’s yearly funding bill allows the executive director of MDWFP to enter into an agreement with a private organization to manage any state park, regardless of legislative input.
When contacted by the Daily Journal, Whaley said he had no knowledge of the department’s privatization efforts and was unaware that the agency had the authority to contract the management out to a third party.
“I'm going to have to do some digging on this," Whaley said.
Whaley declined to say whether he would be supportive if the department moves forward to privatize management of any parks.
“That’s such a loaded question,” Whaley said. “I’d have to see what the proposal actually said before I could make an educated comment.”
But Whaley’s counterpart in the House – Rep. Bill Kinkade – said that the privatization move is the culmination of a year of his visiting state parks and believes the decision is a step in the right direction.
“I look at things from a profitability standpoint,” said Kinkade, chairman of House Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. “And sometimes that means thinking outside of the box.”
Kinkade, a Byhalia Republican, said that some state parks that he believes could see private management are Hugh White State Park in Grenada, John Kyle State Park in Sardis, John Cossar State Park in Oakland and Wall Doxey State Park in Holly Springs.
Mississippi’s state parks have suffered from years of neglected maintenance and budget cuts to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, though it’s not entirely known how much money it would take to rehab all of the parks.
MDWFP earlier this year claimed it had a $147 million maintenance backlog. When the Daily Journal asked for more information about this figure, the agency could never account for where that estimate came from.
Some lawmakers, including Sen. Daniel Sparks, who sits on the Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee, also told the Daily Journal they have been unable to obtain a full accounting of how that number was derived and would still like more specifics.
The Legislature’s watchdog agency, PEER, ultimately criticized the management of state parks and said that only five parks turn a profit.
“Internal challenges facing the state park system include a lack of prioritization in maintenance planning, a lack of strategic marketing, and a lack of accountability for cash payments made at park entrances,” a PEER report found.
It is not publicly known which private vendors responded to MDWFP's request for information about privatization, but at least one recreational management company – Vista Recreation – has a registered lobbyist in the state, according to filings with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, and has actively engaged several lawmakers this past session.
If everything proceeds normally with the department, a private company could take over management of a park as early as next year.
In the most recent request from MDWFP, the department asked interested groups to be able to perform services no later than the end 2022.