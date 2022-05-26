JACKSON • Mississippi Auditor Shad White has demanded that Jacob Black, former deputy director for the Mississippi Department of Human Services, repay more than $2.6 million in allegedly misspent federal welfare dollars.
The demand letter on Thursday stems from the sprawling investigation that White’s office has launched to investigate the purported misspending of millions of dollars with the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
“My team will continue the work we started over two years ago on this case, and continue working with all our state and federal partners to make sure this case is fully investigated, top to bottom,” White said in a statement.
The demand letter specifically alleges that Black wrongly authorized a TANF grant to the Autism Center of North Mississippi, a Tupelo-based nonprofit that provides services to children with autism spectrum disorders.
Black did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it's unclear if he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Representatives of the autism center in a statement to the Daily Journal confirmed that they received a subgrant from MDHS after submitting scope of work documentation and a budget of how they would utilize the funds.
“The ACNM was never informed that the submitted scope of work was beyond the ambit of the TANF subgrant funding requirements, and no demand has been made for return of the funds used to benefit North Mississippi children with autism spectrum disorders,” the representatives said.
The auditor’s office has not accused the autism center of any wrongdoing and has currently not asked it to repay the grant that it received.
The point of contention involves the intended purpose of TANF dollars and the autism center’s scope of service. TANF funds are typically used to give short-term resources to low-income families and help them achieve financial sustainability.
An independent review of the TANF dollars, commissioned by the auditor’s office, shows the Autism Center of North Mississippi received the grant from MDHS from June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020.
The accounting firm which conducted the report obtained emails from MDHS employees discussing the autism center’s scope of work and debating whether it fell into the overall guidelines of TANF.
Nick Bridge, a former MDHS employee, wrote to Black in an email casting doubt on the grant, saying, “While I'm sure it's a great program that does great work, I don't see how it relates to TANF's designed function of helping needy families to achieve self‐sufficiency.”
The report commissioned by the auditor's office highlighted this email.
“The email communications identified suggest that Jacob Black understood that the work proposed by the Autism Center for a TANF grant did not align with the TANF purpose of helping needy families achieve self‐sufficiency,” the report reads.
Black is also accused of violating the state’s procurement process to ensure that NCC Ventures, a consulting firm founded by Nick Coughlin, a former deputy director in the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, received welfare dollars to perform work that fell outside of the scope TANF.
White’s office previously issued a demand letter to NCC Ventures over allegations related to the TANF funds.
Black is also accused of assisting the flow of welfare money to the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit owned by Nancy and Zach New. The News last month pleaded guilty to bribery and fraud charges.
Black has 30 days to repay the allegedly misspent tax dollars plus interest. If he does not return the money, the case will be forwarded to the state Attorney General’s Office, which will determine whether to file a suit to recoup the funds.