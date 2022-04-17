JACKSON • A state agency is putting substantially more firepower into its ongoing investigation of whether drug middlemen may have overcharged taxpayers to pad their profits, a public document shows.
State Auditor Shad White last month inked a deal with Delaware-based data analytics firm Intelaform Services to collect and analyze a wide breadth of data involving drug intermediaries known as pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs.
The contract between White and Intelaform authorizes the private firm to investigate and analyze data generated by PBMs, pharmacy benefit administrators and managed care organizations that conduct business with state agencies – a wide scope of data.
According to the wording of the contract, which runs through June 30, 2023, Intelaform is performing the services at no cost to the state.
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, are subcontractors often hired by health plans or employers to manage drug benefits, negotiate drug pricing with manufacturers, and reimburse pharmacists. Part of PBMs’ job involves negotiating rebates and other discounts from drugmakers, and in exchange, they provide preferred placement to a drugmakers’ product.
But this rebate and negotiation process is often cloaked in secrecy and has caused a litany of states like Ohio, Oklahoma, Georgia, New Mexico, Kansas and Arkansas to scrutinize the practices, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Mississippi officials have investigated one company – Centene – for ripping off taxpayers at the state Division of Medicaid, which resulted in a multi-million settlement with the state, as previously reported by the Daily Journal. The company admitted to no wrongdoing.
Todd Barrett is the manager of Intelaform and works in the Jackson area. Barrett is currently the secretary on the Mississippi Board of Pharmacy and has operated several health care related businesses.
Independent pharmacy owners have increasingly become unhappy with how PBMs affect their businesses, according to a previous survey from the auditor’s office. Although he sits on the board of pharmacy, Barrett told the Daily Journal that he would be fair in whatever analysis he conducts of the middlemen that do business with the state because he doesn’t have a vested financial stake in an independent pharmacy.
“I don’t own a pharmacy,” Barrett said.
Logan Reeves, spokesperson for the White’s office, told the Daily Journal that Inetalaform officials approached officials at the auditor's office and pitched them their services.
Because the services were free and White’s office had previously suspected the middlemen of wrongdoing, the agency decided to accept their offer.
The latest action by the auditor’s office to collect more PBM data will likely place another chapter in the state’s ongoing saga in its investigation into the hazy world of PMBs that involves politics, money and the expensive cost of health care around the nation.
Mississippi House attempted to reform PBMs, but efforts stalled in the Senate
This past legislative session, one lawmaker attempted to forbid the state division of Medicaid from doing business with any company that has paid over $50 million in a settlement agreement to the state.
“I am for doing away with our business to a company who took $55 million of our money that was supposed to be spent on the poor, the sick, the elderly, the mentally ill, the disabled,” Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven said at the time.
The ban was aimed at Centene, one of the companies that manages the benefits for Mississippi’s Medicaid system.
The amendment, which the House adopted, would have required the state to contract with a nonprofit entity to provide Medicaid services. But the effort stalled in the 52-member Senate, who removed the ban from the final legislative agreement.
Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell opposed Currie’s amendment, but said he hopes to conduct hearings on the state’s Medicaid system over the summer.
It’s unclear if any managed care organizations will appear before any of Blackwell’s hearings and what the scope of the hearings will be.
But one thing is clear: Managed care organizations that use PBMs have plenty of expendable cash to throw out.
As an example, Centene had revenues that exceeded $111 billion in 2020, according to Fortune magazine.
On top of Centene’s multi-million settlement with the state, they’ve also showered some of the state’s most influential politicians with over $300,000 in donations during the past three years and have paid over $1 million to hire two of the state’s most prominent lobbyists, as previously reported by the Daily Journal.
It’s unknown exactly what methods Intelaform will use in their data collection or how long it will take the private company to analyze the results.
Barrett declined to tell the Daily Journal any specifics, but he did say the company’s work was in the early stages.