djr-2019-03-05-news-town-creek-twp2

State Auditor Shad White speaks in Lee County in this file photo.

 Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM/

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

JACKSON – State Auditor Shad White on Monday said he generally supports the idea of a state earned income tax credit, which would give low- to moderate-income earners a tax break when they enter the state workforce.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus