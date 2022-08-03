In this file photo from March 2020, Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, left, listens as Bob Anderson, the new state Department of Human Services director, speaks about his appointment. Last week, Anderson asked lawmakers to boost the monthly benefit for a family receiving welfare benefits through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program from $170 per month to $260 for a family of three.
JACKSON • The state welfare agency’s decision to cut ties with the attorney it hired to claw back millions of allegedly misspent federal dollars is already causing delays in the massive civil lawsuit.
Stephen Schelver, a lawyer with the state Attorney General’s Office, wrote an email on Tuesday to the attorneys representing the defendants in the civil litigation.
He said that because the Mississippi Department of Human Services decided to fire its previous attorney — former U.S. Attorney Brad Pigott — depositions that were scheduled to take place later this month are now on hold.
“All current deposition settings by MDHS are postponed, effective immediately,” Schelver wrote in the email obtained by the Daily Journal. “As soon as everything is finalized on this end, we will reach out to all counsel to discuss rescheduling depositions by mutual agreement as before.”
The AG’s office declined to comment to the Daily Journal, citing its policy of not discussing pending litigation.
Mark Jones, a spokesperson for the Department of Human Services, said the department is actively working to hire another attorney or law firm to represent the state in the civil lawsuit.
"Once in place, MDHS expects to move forward in an expeditious manner with the civil case, including the resetting of depositions on a schedule to be determined once the agency has selected and retained new counsel,” Jones said.
Depositions are sworn testimony given in advance of civil litigation. Zach New, vice president of New Learning Resources, a school district at the heart of the welfare scandal, was supposed to sit for his deposition on Aug. 24.
It’s unclear exactly when the depositions will be rescheduled or when state leaders will sign off a new contract for the Department of Human Services’ new attorney.
