JACKSON • Sam Polles, the longtime director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, announced on Tuesday his retirement from the agency after 29 years of service.
Polles, in a message to the MDWFP employees, said that he considers his service to the agency some of the best years of his professional life.
“I acknowledge that we faced some challenges along the way, but as I reflect back on my tenure with this agency, I do so with a strong sense of pride knowing that the many good things which we were able to accomplish on behalf of our fellow Mississippians far outweigh any temporary distractions we may have encountered,” Polles said.
Polles was first appointed the director in 1992, and he has remained the director since. His retirement would be effective Tuesday.
Deputy Director Lynn Posey will temporarily oversee agency operations until a permanent director is named. But Posey hopes that he will become the new permanent director.
MDWFP is overseen by a five-member commission, with members appointed by the governor. To choose the new director, the commission will send a list of three candidates to the governor, who will choose select one. That candidate is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.
While attending a committee meeting on Tuesday, Posey told the Daily Journal that he hopes the commission will select his name as one of three nominees sent to the governor.
Posey served in the Mississippi Senate from 1988 to 2007. During that time he was the leader of the Senate Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee.
After leaving the Legislature, Posey served as an elected Public Service Commissioner from 2008 to 2016.
A leadership transition comes at a time when state legislators are looking to overhaul the state parks system, which has been in disrepair for years. A recent legislative report criticized the management of state parks and how they were maintained.
Still, Polles, in remarks to department employees, praised the agency’s handling of the parks system.
“Despite continued budget cuts, record storms, aging infrastructure, and a lack of external support, we have managed to maintain our State Parks and continue to provide Mississippians and visitors alike with affordable recreational opportunities,” Polles said.
Mississippi senators have proposed giving MDWFP around $55 million in federal stimulus money to rehab the state parks.
Posey told the Daily Journal that if the MDWFP receives any federal stimulus money from the Legislature, they would use it strictly in improving water, sewage and electricity infrastructure upgrades to the state parks system.