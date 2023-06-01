Virus Outbreak Mississippi

In this file photo from February 2021, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers answers a reporter's question during Gov. Tate Reeves' media update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi in Jackson, Miss.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

TUPELO — State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers will retire at the end of June after more than 30 years with the Mississippi State Department of Health, MSDH announced Thursday.

