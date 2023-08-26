CORINTH - Lasting resentment over replacing the state flag in 2020 will play a role in the outcome of Tuesday’s runoff between three-term incumbent state House Rep. Nick Bain and political novice challenger Brad Mattox, one last northeast Mississippi skirmish in 2023’s primary battle within the state Republican party.
District 2's second-place primary finisher Mattox, a gun store owner running on a small business and tax cut platform, is working with the third-place candidate, ally Chris Wilson—a former Corinth alderman who said his main motivation and Bain’s big weakness were Bain’s vote to replace the old state flag in 2020—to turn out their supporters for Mattox in the runoff.
“People around here don’t forget stuff like that,” Wilson told the Daily Journal.
The Alcorn County race echoes the close statewide GOP primary Lt. Gov. Hosemann won Aug. 8 against right-wing opponent Sen. Chris McDaniel and similar failed downticket challenges by legislative candidates who associated themselves with McDaniel or were endorsed by the Mississippi Freedom Caucus. In those races, challengers claimed incumbents weren't conservative enough, worked too closely with Democrats or were tainted by too many years in the capital and association with lobbyists.
Most politicians avoided the flag issue in 2023, but the Daily Journal observed voters bring up the flag vote numerous times at campaign stops around the state. New Albany’s District 3 Sen. Kathy Chism brought it up at a June speech on behalf of McDaniel’s campaign in Tishomingo County, adjacent to Alcorn.
If Bain loses, he would be a rare political casualty of the flag vote, which energized activists statewide at the time and drew international headlines. Despite past pledges by many politicians to let voters decide the issue by referendum, most incumbent lawmakers voted in favor of the flag change, which Gov. Reeves signed.
Challenger in alliance claims flag issue may decide election
In the District 2 race, as in the primaries for lieutenant governor primary and several legislative seats, the incumbent has campaigned on his relationships and experience bringing investment to the region while the challengers criticize “establishment” politics. The flag vote has been a core issue in District 2 more openly than in some other races.
Mattox and Wilson both campaigned against Bain as “true conservatives.” Mattox told the Daily Journal he tried to stay positive in his public campaign. Wilson has been more aggressive, attacking Bain over the flag vote as well as issues like criminal justice reform and mandatory minimums.
Wilson said he and Mattox realized they shared political values and have worked against Bain since before the primary.
“I told him early on, ‘I think the best bet will be if we can get him to a runoff, because I don’t think anybody’s gonna get 50% with three of us,’” Wilson told the Daily Journal by phone Thursday. “I said ‘if it’s you and him I’ll do everything I can for you,’ and he said the same thing."
Mattox spoke to the Daily Journal on Wednesday at his Corinth gun store, Big Bang Trading Company. He said he wants to represent the “common person” by standing up for small business priorities like eliminating the “personal property income tax,” in which assessors evaluate and tax Class III business property such as equipment and inventory.
He said he also wanted to increase teacher pay, eliminate the income and grocery taxes, and increase mental health and community college funding. He said he would vote independently, claiming “big money won’t buy me."
Mattox said he did not want to go on record attacking Bain but encouraged the Daily Journal to speak with Wilson.
Wilson told the Daily Journal on Thursday his problems with Bain were the legislature’s decision to get rid of the old state flag featuring the Confederate battle emblem canton without letting voters decide, as well as Bain’s past votes on criminal justice reform for violent criminals and mandatory sentencing minimums.
“The key thing that's hurt Nick and what started me is when they took our right to vote away on that flag,” Wilson said. “The county folks are a lot more upset than the city folks are about how that flag vote was handled.”
The June 2020 flag vote came soon after the last legislative elections in 2019. Wilson said incumbents this cycle hoped voters would have forgotten about the issue by now. “You’re crazy if you think people are gonna forget this.”
Wilson said people in the county are “still hot about” the flag vote and it was brought up in most of his conversations with voters.
“I didn’t have to say a whole lot when I told them who I was running against,” he said. “They said ‘Well, I can tell you it won’t be for Bain.’”
Bain spoke to the Daily Journal Wednesday outside the historic Jacinto courthouse in southeast Alcorn County, where his family has roots.
“Standing right here, we’re closer to Illinois than we are to Jackson,” he said. “My seat is the only one that is only in Alcorn County. I’m the only person in the state that looks out totally and wholly for Alcorn County.”
He said his seniority, relationships and expertise in the legislature cannot be replaced. If reelected, he would be in the third most senior class.
“Everything in the House is based on seniority, whether people like that or not," he said. "Without that, Corinth and Alcorn County is up here, and basically we’ll die on the vine.”
He said the county relies on effective representation in the legislature to bring investment. He noted Alcorn does not have an economic engine like Tupelo’s hospital, Oxford’s university or DeSoto County’s high population from the Memphis suburbs.
Bain added that he wanted to do more on mental health funding, raising teacher pay and eliminating the income tax.
Bain was first elected in 2011 as a Democrat. He switched parties in 2019, following the regional shift to the Republican party. Although he was endorsed by the American Conservative Union’s Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC), Mattox and Wilson have criticized his CPAC “scorecard” as not conservative enough.
Bain pointed out he helped write the anti-abortion legislation that led to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Wilson acknowledged that accomplishment, telling the Journal "I gave him props for that, but that was about the extent of my props for him."
Republican House Speaker Rep. Philip Gunn and his presumed successor Rep. Jason White came to Alcorn County to speak in support of Bain’s reelection campaign this year and praised his conservative record.
Responding to opponents who frame him as too close to “establishment” politicians, Bain said “I've never let any of them tell me what Alcorn County needs. I’ve told them what Alcorn County needs.”
Clerk projects high turnout in runoff
Mattox and Wilson successfully kept Bain two points below the simple majority he needed in the three-person Aug. 8 primary. District 2 is one of just six House runoffs this year. Only one other House Republican, Rep. Dale Goodin of District 105 in the Pine Belt east of Hattiesburg, failed to win a majority in their primary.
Wilson said he hopes his reputation in the city of Corinth and Mattox’s base in the southwest part of the county around Kossuth can combine to defeat Bain, a lawyer based in Corinth.
In the Aug. 8 primary, Bain won 48.0% of votes to Mattox’s 35.1% and Wilson’s 16.8%. Bain won by decisive margins in Corinth city precincts and smaller margins in several others.
Mattox’s only major precinct win was his hometown, Kossuth, where he won 602 votes to Bain’s 243 and Wilson’s 86. The one other precinct Mattox won was nearby Biggersville, where he won 159 votes to Bain’s 153 and Wilson’s 64.
County clerk Crystal Starling told the Daily Journal on Thursday she expects Aug. 29 turnout to be high because many local races went to a runoff.
“I'm predicting about 80% to 90% of the original turnout,” she said. “We had 8,000 show up and I’m expecting at least 6,000 to vote this time.” As of Thursday the county had already seen 544 absentee votes in the runoff with a full day of in-person absentee voting still to come on Saturday, compared to fewer than 800 total absentee votes in the primary.
Starling reminded voters that anyone who voted Republican or did not vote in the Aug 8. primary is eligible to vote in Tuesday’s GOP runoff.
Wilson predicted his primary voters would either skip the runoff or vote for Mattox. "If they voted for me, they’re not gonna vote for Nick the second go-around, or a very small number anyway," he guessed. "So we’re just doing everything I can for him to get his folks turned back out and for me to get as many as possible."
District 2 candidates have bought radio, newspaper and digital ads. Although Mattox and Wilson complained Bain began the race with a fundraising advantage, Bain said local TV ad costs are too expensive even for him, thanks to the high rates of the Memphis media market.
Bain and Mattox were working the district the old-fashioned way when they spoke to the Daily Journal this week, going door-to-door and mobilizing friends and family to get out the vote.
Runoff echoes failed challenges in other races
The District 2 race is similar to 2023 primaries in other state legislative districts in which political newcomers attacked incumbents from the right, some backed by the Mississippi Freedom Caucus and attaching themselves to Sen. Chris McDaniel’s high-profile challenge to incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. These candidates criticized incumbents for alleged closeness to lobbyists and called them disloyal to conservatism or the Republican party.
Most of those candidates, like McDaniel, failed, such as Lauren Smith against Lee County’s District 6 Sen. Chad McMahan or Ricky Caldwell against District 9 Sen. Nicole Boyd in Lafayette and Panola counties. Only four incumbent Republican state legislators lost their primaries this year.
Neither McDaniel nor the Freedom Caucus made formal endorsements in District 2. But Wilson has been the voice of that Republican faction in the race.
Wilson shared founding Mississippi Freedom Caucus member Rep. Brady Williamson’s Facebook post after his District 10 primary loss. Wilson encouraged supporters to read Williamson’s statement and vote for Mattox in the District 2 runoff. The next day, Wilson shared McDaniel’s post calling Hosemann a “RINO” and urged his supporters to vote for Mattox “to show that northeast MS is still conservative.”
Wilson told the Daily Journal he has not coordinated with the Freedom Caucus or the McDaniel campaign but agrees with them on many issues. He said he spoke to Williamson once before entering the race but does not know him well. He said he has spoken briefly to McDaniel on the campaign trail.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.