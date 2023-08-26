Mississippi Elections (copy)

In this file photo, a stack of absentee ballots wait to be processed by the Lee County Resolution Board at the Circuit Clerk's Office in the Lee County Justice Center in Tupelo, Miss., on Nov. 3, 2020. 

 Thomas Wells I DAILY JOURNAL

CORINTH - Lasting resentment over replacing the state flag in 2020 will play a role in the outcome of Tuesday’s runoff between three-term incumbent state House Rep. Nick Bain and political novice challenger Brad Mattox, one last northeast Mississippi skirmish in 2023’s primary battle within the state Republican party.

Newsletters

gideon.hess@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you