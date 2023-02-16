JACKSON — Leaders of the Mississippi Republican Party voted to let Mandy Gunaseakara, a Republican candidate for the Northern District seat on the Public Service Commission, remain on the August primary ballot despite a residency challenge.
Tate Lewis, the executive director of the Mississippi Republican Party, told the Daily Journal that a majority of the party’s executive committee convened on Thursday and voted to allow Gunasekara to seek the party’s nomination for the utility regulator position.
Lewis said the party would not release the total vote count of the executive committee to the public.
“Today, the State Executive Committee of the Mississippi Republican Party confirmed what we already knew: I have been a citizen of Mississippi my entire life,” Gunasekara said in a statement.
Matthew Barton, a Republican candidate for district attorney in DeSoto County, filed a formal complaint against Gunasekara with the GOP, alleging that she did not meet required residency rules to qualify as a Republican candidate.
Barton, who did not respond to a request for comment, has a chance to appeal the party’s decision to Hinds County Circuit Court. Should he choose to appeal, the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court will appoint a special judge to oversee the case.
If no appeal is filed, Gunasekara will face no other hurdle in appearing on the August ballot alongside Rep. Chris Brown of Nettleton and Tupelo administrator Tanner Newman.
“I’m glad to hear the challenge to my opponent’s Mississippi residency has been disposed of so we can focus on the issues that matter to North Mississippians," Newman said in a statement.
Brown did not respond to a request for comment.
Candidates running for the PSC must live in the district they are seeking to represent and have additionally been a citizen in the state at least five years before the date of the election, according to a qualifying guide published by the Secretary of State.
A native of Newton County, Gunasekara worked in Washington for several years on energy policy, including as chief of staff for the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump.
The Daily Journal previously reported that public voting records show Gunasekara participated in an election in the District of Columbia on Nov. 6, 2018. Mississippi's general election this year will occur on Nov. 7, 2023.
After she cast a ballot in D.C. in November 2018, Gunasekara registered to vote in Mississippi in January 2019, according to her voter record, which was obtained from the Mississippi Secretary of State's office through a public records request.
Property records with the District of Columbia’s office of tax and revenue also show that Gunasekara and her husband received a homestead deduction on property taxes there in 2021, just two years ago.
To receive a homestead designation, a property must be occupied by the owner and must be the principal residence of the owner, according to the Washington office’s website.