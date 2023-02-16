Lauren Smith addresses an audience attending the Mississippi Department of Education public comment hearing about proposed revisions to the state's academic standards for social studies, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Mississippi Agricultural Museum in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
State Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, answers a lawmaker's question Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol before the state Senate passed a version of a bill that says Mississippi government entities could not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The bill will go to final negotiations between the House and Senate. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Lauren Smith addresses an audience attending the Mississippi Department of Education public comment hearing about proposed revisions to the state's academic standards for social studies, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Mississippi Agricultural Museum in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
State Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, answers a lawmaker's question Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol before the state Senate passed a version of a bill that says Mississippi government entities could not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The bill will go to final negotiations between the House and Senate. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON — The Mississippi Republican Party’s executive committee Thursday voted to reject a request from Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, to keep his Republican primary opponent off the ballot.
Tate Lewis, the director of the state GOP, told the Daily Journal that a majority of the party’s executive committee voted to let Lauren Smith, a Republican challenger, compete against McMahan in the August primary.
McMahan’s campaign attempted to argue that Smith’s voting records show she does not meet residency requirements to run for the Legislature. The state Constitution requires legislative candidates to be a "qualified elector" in Mississippi for four years and a resident of the district they want to represent for at least two years before the date of the election.
Smith in a statement called McMahan's residency challenge "frivolous and baseless."
"He's nothing more than a typical politician who will use every dirty trick in the book to hide the truth about his unethical behavior and terrible voting record," Smith said. "He will do anything to keep that Senate seat."
State law allows McMahan to appeal the GOP committee's decision to Hinds County Circuit Court, but he told the Daily Journal in a telephone interview that he will not seek any type of appeal in state court.
In a later statement, McMahan, though he did not share specific evidence, said documents show Smith committed voter fraud by casting ballots outside the Senate district in 2021 and 2022.
"We are going to offer a campaign of solutions and ideas and let the people of the Sixth District decide who they want to represent them in the state Senate," McMahan said.
McMahan and Smith will compete against one another in GOP primary on August 8. No Democratic opponent filed paperwork to run in the Senate district, so the winner of the race will be decided in the August election.