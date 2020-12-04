TUPELO • State health authorities anticipate the state could have at least some access to a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer around mid-December if federal approval is granted.
Across multiple press briefings last week, State Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs outlined plans to target health care workers and nursing home residents with the limited, early doses of a vaccine.
“We feel very strongly that the first recipients will be front-line health care workers,” Dobbs said last week.
Vaccines under development by Pfizer and Moderna have proved to be more than 90% effective in the first round of data released from early trials. Both companies are seeking emergency approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration to distribute the vaccine without the full regulatory process, which would typically take much longer.
Last week, the United Kingdom became the first country to offer approval of the vaccine developed by Pfizer in partnership with German firm BioNTech.
Both Pfizer and Moderna say they are prepared to distribute a first batch of the vaccine almost immediately upon approval, with plans to then dramatically ramp up production and distribution on a much larger basis.
On the assumption that FDA approval is likely imminent, MSDH expects access to a limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine this month.
“We’re looking mid-December for our first small distribution,” Dobbs said when speaking Friday to a virtual event hosted by the Mississippi State Medical Association.
But “small” really means just that. In that same call, Dr. Paul Byers of MSDH quickly added during that same cathat the first distribution “is not going to be much. The state health department has compiled a draft document outlining logistics related to distribution of a vaccine within the state.
Anticipating that early vaccine doses will be limited, the plan calls for “the goal of maximizing vaccine acceptance and public health protection while minimizing waste and inefficiency.”
To that end, health care workers will be the first recipients under the current plan, including health care workers likely to be exposed to COVID-19 while at work and health care staff providing other essential medical services, including emergency and intensive care.
“What we anticipate is, we’ll give it to different hospitals and they’ll have their own prioritization, but we really want to focus on people at higher risk of exposure but also preserving absolutely key and critical infrastructure,” Dobbs said last week. “Right now, probably, ICU nurses, respiratory therapists, docs who work in an ICU are going to be very important, ER, maybe you work in a covid unit. Those are going to be prioritized, but we’ll give the hospitals some flexibility to choose based on their own prioritization.”
The MSDH draft vaccine plans groups health care workers, pharmacists, first responders and the National Guard as Phase 1a recipients. Phase 1b recipients include long-term care residents and staff, and staff and patients at certain other health care facilities.
Phase 2 recipients include essential workers – educators, dentists, postal employees, grocery store staff, and some others – as well as people from other vulnerable populations, including those with pre-existing conditions, prison staff and inmates and adults over age 65.
In a third phase, the vaccine will be available to the general public.