TUPELO • Mississippians this week voted overwhelmingly in favor of a citizen-proposed initiative to amend the state Constitution and legalize medical marijuana, but it could be next summer before medical marijuana is actually available.
Backed by 74% of the voters in the Nov. 3 election, Initiative 65 sets out some parameters for how the state’s medical marijuana program should operate, but gives the Mississippi State Department of Health until July 1, 2021, to create other rules and regulations to administer it. The health department can start issuing medical marijuana ID cards and treatment center licenses no later than Aug. 15, 2021.
The initiative’s passage sets up an interesting scenario for the state health department since Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, and the politically appointed Mississippi State Board of Health, which provides oversight to the state agency, all came out in opposition to the proposal.
Now, the department is tasked with creating regulations to administer a program that many of its leaders opposed.
For now, details from the state health department remain scant on what rules it plans to enact. Liz Sharlot, communications director for the state health department, said the department is in the planning stages of reviewing different elements needed to administer a successful marijuana program.
“We understand the public interest, and as more details become available, the information will be publicly released and posted on our website,” Sharlot said.
How to obtain a medical marijuana ID card
Under the initiative, Mississippians must qualify for one of several debilitating medical conditions and be certified from a licensed doctor to receive medical marijuana treatment. Doctors will not be forced to certify a patient for marijuana use, but they will have the option to do so.
Once a doctor signs off on marijuana certification, the patient will be allowed to purchase a medical marijuana ID card from the state health department at a cost of no more than $50. This card will allow the patient to purchase medical marijuana from a state-regulated treatment center.
The state health department has not outlined how someone will obtain a license to own and operate a treatment center, but once a patient obtains marijuana from the treatment center, the date will be entered into a database overseen by the health department.
Under the initiative, a patient cannot obtain more than 2.5 ounces of marijuana during a 14-day period.
What are the qualifying debilitating medical conditions?
- Cancer
- Epilepsy or other seizures
- Parkinson’s disease
- Huntington’s disease
- Muscular dystrophy
- Multiple sclerosis
- Cachexia
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- HIV+
- AIDS
- Chronic or debilitating pain
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Glaucoma
- Agitation of dementias
- Crohn’s disease
- Ulcerative colitis
- Sickle-cell anemia
- Autism with aggressive behaviors
- Pain refractory to appropriate opioid management
- Spinal cord disease or severe injury
- Intractable nausea
- Severe muscle spasticity
- Other conditions where a physician believes the benefits of marijuana would reasonably outweigh risks
Where will treatment centers be located?
Treatment centers could be located in different parts of the state, but it’s not known yet how businesses will obtain licenses to build, own and operate treatment centers. Centers cannot be located within 500 feet of a school, church or child care center.
The initiative states that zoning laws in an area cannot prevent the reasonable access to medical marijuana, and zoning regulations for treatment centers cannot be more restrictive than for a retail pharmacy or a comparably sized industrial business.
For example, if a municipality has defined a certain area in a town as a residential zone and does not allow commercial or industrial buildings to locate in a specific area of the town, then a medical marijuana treatment center cannot be located in that area.
How will the program be funded?
According to the constitutional amendment, the medical marijuana program is required to pay for itself and not use any general fund appropriations from the Legislature. To generate revenue, the health department can issue ID fees up to $50, charge fees for treatment center licenses and levy taxes on the sale of marijuana.
The taxes collected from marijuana sales cannot go into the state’s general fund, and will only go back into the fund used to administer the marijuana program. To help jumpstart the program during its first year, the health department can borrow $2.5 million from the state treasury, which must be repaid.
In following years, the Mississippi Legislative Budget Office estimates the program will generate around $10.6 million in revenue, which must go back into a fund to offset costs for administering the program.
What type of marijuana products will be available?
The new amendment does not explicitly state what types of products will be available, but it adheres to the state’s definition of marijuana as “all parts of the plant of the genus Cannabis and all species thereof.”
Does this mean people can smoke marijuana in public?
No, the amendment bans people from smoking marijuana in public places.
Has the program been challenged in court?
Yes, Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler has filed a suit against the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office and asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to strike down the now-passed initiative on the grounds that proper procedure was not taken when it was filed.
Mississippi’s initiative process requires petitions to gather signatures from registered voters from across the state’s old five congressional districts. Now that the state only has four congressional districts, Butler has argued that the state cannot have a proper initiative added to its constitution unless the law is changed.
Proponents of amendment have criticized Butler’s suit as a last-ditch attempt to get the amendment thrown out, and the secretary of state’s office has asked the court to dismiss the suit and said the office followed the law properly when filing the initiative.
The state’s highest court is set to rule on the suit in the coming weeks.
What are the next steps for medical marijuana?
Now, the state health department and the state board of health will start crafting regulations and rules to administer the program. The health department has said it is now in the planning stages for developing a program.
Under the amendment, the department can establish an advisory committee to assist it with creating rules. The department has said any updates it has with its plans will be posted on its website.