JACKSON — Mississippi’s leading public health expert told lawmakers on Monday that over half the state’s rural hospitals are at risk of either immediate or near-term closure.
Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer, explained to members of the Senate Public Health Committee that 38 of the state’s total rural hospitals are facing serious financial troubles. This represents 54% of Mississippi's rural hospitals.
“Access to health care across our state is a distinct public health challenge,” Edney said.
Mississippi consistently has some of the worst health outcomes in the nation. Hospital closures, particularly in the Mississippi Delta, will make those already poor health outcomes even worse, according to Edney.
The problem isn’t confined to the Mississippi Delta. Health experts said when one hospital closes, new pressures can fall on other hospitals throughout the state.
“Everyone in the long term needs to be thinking about how we’re going to provide healthcare to people," said Senate Public Health Chairman Hob Bryan, D-Amory.
The Mississippi Hospital Association told legislators that hospitals have trimmed expenses as much as possible and almost all other revenue streams are tapped out.
Richard Roberson, the vice president of policy for the association, told lawmakers that Mississippi hospitals have the lowest operating expenses per patient in the entire nation and still receive high quality health ratings.
“Expenses are not the problem,” Roberson said. “Relative to the rest of the country, our expenses can't get any better than they are.”
Health experts admitted that there’s no silver bullet to easing the financial strain on rural hospitals but did cite Medicaid expansion for the working poor as one key source of possible relief.
The Affordable Care Act provides for increased federal money to cover more people under Medicaid, but GOP lawmakers in the state have largely rejected the expansion over ideological objections.
Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, is one of the few Republicans who has said the Legislature should consider expanding the program.
“I am not for expanding Medicaid to people who are not working,” McMahan told the Daily Journal. “But I am in favor of expanding Medicaid to people who are actively working.”
The hospital association attempted to gather enough signatures to place a Medicaid expansion voter initiative on the statewide ballot for consideration, but the Mississippi Supreme Court nixed Mississippi’s initiative process last year over procedural issues.
Mississippi still does not have a process for citizens to place an initiative on the ballot, but a majority of the lawmakers could place an initiative on the ballot for voter consideration.
McMahan, whose district includes North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, said he intends to introduce a resolution that would place a Medicaid expansion initiative on the ballot.
Another proposal the hospital association’s leaders endorse is raising the Medicaid reimburse rate cap to a higher level.
The current reimbursement rate is essentially linked to the current Medicare reimbursement rate. But the association leaders said they are in talks with the Division of Medicaid to ask federal officials to raise the cap to a level more aligned with the commercial reimbursement rate, which would be a higher rate.
Bryan said he did not know if any specific legislation would be introduced during the upcoming 2023 legislative session to try and ease the financial strain on hospitals, but he hopes more people will be informed of the dire situation they face.
