JACKSON — Matthew Barton, a Republican candidate for DeSoto County’s district attorney, asked a state judge on Wednesday to remove Mandy Gunasekara as a candidate in the GOP primary ballot for the Northern District Public Service Commissioner.

PSC Candidate Challenged

Attorney Spencer Ritchie reacts to a question asked of his client Mandy Gunasekara, a Republican candidate on the primary ballot for the Northern District Public Service Commissioner, during an election residency challenge before a circuit court special judge in Hinds County Circuit Court, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
PSC Candidate Challenged

Attorney Sean Akins speaks to colleagues during a recess of a hearing in Hinds County Circuit Court, regarding residency questions of Mandy Gunasekara, a Republican candidate on the primary ballot for the Northern District Public Service Commissioner, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. Akins is the attorney for Matthew Barton, a candidate for DeSoto County's district attorney, who filed a petition with Hinds County Circuit Court arguing that Gunasekara does not meet the statutory requirements to run for public office. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
PSC Candidate Challenged

Matthew Barton, a Republican candidate for DeSoto County's district attorney, speaks before a Hinds County Circuit Court, regarding his election residency challenge of Mandy Gunasekara, as a Republican candidate on the primary ballot for the Northern District Public Service Commissioner, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

taylor.vance@djournal.com