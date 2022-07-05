JACKSON • Just two days before abortions will largely become illegal in Mississippi, an attorney representing the state’s only abortion clinic asked a state judge to block the state’s “trigger ban” from going into effect.
Rob McDuff, an attorney with the Mississippi Center for Justice, in oral briefings Tuesday asked Chancellor Debbra Halford to temporarily freeze the ban because he believes it conflicts with a previous order from the Mississippi Supreme Court and the Mississippi Constitution.
Halford did not issue a ruling at the end of the hearing, but she is expected to do so soon.
The lawsuit centers on a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court opinion, Pro Choice Mississippi v. Fordice, that ruled the Mississippi Constitution contains a right to privacy that “includes an implied right to choose whether or not to have an abortion.”
“While there is great disagreement in this state about abortion and the related question about when life begins, those questions are not before you,” McDuff said. “The primary issue before the court is whether that decision of the Mississippi Supreme Court is binding.”
But attorneys representing the state disagreed with McDuff and argued the Fordice ruling largely became invalid when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, two opinions that established a right to an abortion.
“There is no Roe or Casey anymore,” Stewart said. “And as a result, there is no Fordice."
Halford, who is a chancery judge in southwest Mississippi, will have to determine if the previous ruling from the state’s highest court warrants an order freezing the trigger ban or if the nation’s highest court invalidated the Fordice ruling.
Whenever the judge rules on the injunction request, it will impact scores of people throughout the Magnolia State.
If the trigger ban takes effect on Thursday, it will prohibit all abortions in the state except when the mother's life is at stake or if the pregnancy was caused by rape that was reported to law enforcement. The ban would essentially close the abortion clinic in Jackson, meaning Mississippi women seeking an abortion will have to travel out of state.
The final outcome of the legal challenge will likely be decided by the nine-member Mississippi Supreme Court, who will have an opportunity to revisit the 1998 ruling.
Stewart told the Halford that if she froze the trigger ban, then he would eventually ask her to pause that order until it could be argued on appeal at the Mississippi Supreme Court.
McDuff said if the judge issued any type of ruling that was negative to the Jackson clinic, he would consider appealing to the state Supreme Court, but it would depend on the details of the ruling.
Though technically nonpartisan, the majority of the justices on the state's highest court are largely conservative jurists and have recently overturned past rulings.