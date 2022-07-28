PHILADELPHIA • Attorney General Lynn Fitch draw a round of applause when she told attendees at the Neshoba County Fair that Mississippians should step up to the plate and give mothers resources to raise a family now that the right to an abortion no longer exists.
“We asked for this job. We are ready for the challenge. So what are our next steps? And this is on all of us,” Fitch said. “Everyone here needs to be prepared to step up because we’ve now moved into a post Roe v. Wade world.”
The Republican attorney general personally called on state lawmakers to pass laws establishing paid parental leave policies in workplaces, strengthening the state’s adoption system and enforcing fathers to pay their share of child support.
But one policy item she left out of her discussions about post-Roe policies is postpartum Medicaid enhancement — a policy that health leaders and medical associations around the state have pleaded for state lawmakers to support.
The state’s current Medicaid policy only gives qualified mothers a 60-day window of coverage. But state senators have pushed other lawmakers to give mothers up to a full year of coverage under the insurance program that’s funded by a mix of state and federal tax dollars.
When pressed by reporters why she didn’t include the policy that even the incoming state health officer supports, Fitch at first mistakenly said she couldn't talk about the policy because it was under "pending litigation," which is incorrect.
When pressed by reporters about the litigation, the attorney general said she misunderstood the question, but still said she wouldn't advocate for lawmakers to pass the policy.
“My job is to always protect the rule of law,” Fitch said. “Whenever the Legislature makes the decision, we’ll be ready to handle that.”
Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, also repeated his opposition to the policy to reporters on Thursday, saying that he believes extending postpartum coverage would be expansion of a government program — something he opposes — but said he “could be wrong.”
The speaker called on the Mississippi Division of Medicaid to correct him or offer new information if his position was incorrect.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is still the most prominent Republican politician advocating for postpartum extensions and said on Wednesday he intends to push for it again during next year’s legislative session.
While the lieutenant governor and the speaker continue to sharply disagree about postpartum coverage, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves continues to be silent on the policy proposal.
The governor expressed skepticism about the Medical proposal to reporters on Thursday by saying that a large majority of newborn children in the state are born to parents who qualify for Medicaid.
“But we’re going to continue to work to make sure we get those pregnant moms the resources that they need,” Reeves said.
Statistics compiled by the Mississippi State Department of Health show that giving low income mothers access to a longer period of Medicaid postpartum coverage could immediately improve their lives.
Between 2013 and 2016, there were 136 Mississippi mothers who died either during pregnancy or within one year of their pregnancy's end, according to a 2019 report from the Health Department. Of those deaths, 86% of them occurred postpartum.
A report issued by the Center for Mississippi Health Policy, a nonpartisan organization that provides information for health policies, found that many of these deaths occurred after Medicaid coverage ended at 60 days.
Black women in Mississippi are also three times more likely than white women to die of pregnancy-related complications.
The state Senate earlier this year overwhelmingly passed a bill to extend postpartum coverage for up to a year. But it repeatedly stalled in the 122-member state House led by Gunn.
Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas — all Deep South states with conservative legislatures — have extended postpartum coverage.
