Mississippi Legislative Redistricting

Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, speaks during debate on legislative redistricting at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS | Associated Press

JACKSON – Sen. Chris McDaniel, the leader of far-right conservatism in Mississippi, announced Monday that he will challenge Delbert Hosemann as the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, one of the most powerful roles in state government.

