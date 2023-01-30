JACKSON – Sen. Chris McDaniel, the leader of far-right conservatism in Mississippi, announced Monday that he will challenge Delbert Hosemann as the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, one of the most powerful roles in state government.
McDaniel, a Republican lawmaker from Jones County, told supporters at the Mississippi Republican Party’s headquarters in Jackson that he is challenging the current lieutenant governor’s re-election bid because he thinks Hosemann is too liberal to be a statewide official.
“I will not dispute that he’s a hard worker, but it’s the agenda that has to be challenged,” McDaniel said of Hosemann. “He’s working hard for the other team. He’s working hard for the other side.”
McDaniel, a four-term state senator, first catapulted into the national political spotlight when he gained more votes than incumbent Thad Cochran in the first round of the 2014 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, but failed to gain the majority of votes required to earn the Republican nomination.
After jolting conservative politics in the Magnolia State, McDaniel waged a bitter primary campaign against Cochran. But Cochran ended up rebounding in the runoff election and subsequently captured the GOP nomination.
Since then, McDaniel attempted to challenge U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker in the Republican primary, but he quickly withdrew his challenge and entered a special U.S. Senate election after Cochran resigned from office. McDaniel came in last place in that race.
Now, the south Mississippi native is trying his hand at another statewide campaign, this time for a state office.
McDaniel’s announcement was filled with criticism of Hosemann’s tenure as leader of the Senate, some of which lacked important context.
Some of his critiques include Hosemann not pushing more for a ballot initiative process, not fighting hard against President Joe Biden’s administration, his advocating for postpartum Medicaid extension and his appointing Democratic lawmakers to lead certain committees.
The Jones County lawmaker also accused Hosemann of fighting against legislation that would completely eliminate the state income tax. The truth is several senators also objected to the tax cut elimination plan, and McDaniel has a strained, tenuous relationship with some of his Republican colleagues in the Senate.
During the last legislative session, the Jones County lawmaker got into a heated back and forth with two mainstream GOP senators over the tax cut legislation.
McDaniel was advocating for legislation that fully eliminated the income tax, while his Republican colleagues wanted a milder plan that only trimmed the tax rates.
At one point during the debate, McDaniel challenged colleagues to “find a more conservative politician in the state” than himself in state government, something Republican Sen. David Parker of Olive Branch took issue with.
“When you call yourself the most conservative person, it’s almost like you’re Captain America or something like that,” Parker responded.
But the four-term lawmaker has attracted a small, loyal band of conservative Republican lawmakers who support his bid to lead the 52-member Senate chamber.
Both Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleton, and Sen. Kathy Chism, R-New Albany, appeared alongside McDaniel at his campaign kickoff and told the Daily Journal they were supporting McDaniel because they believe he would lead the state in a more conservative direction.
“We’ve passed a lot of good legislation in the House, but it goes over to the Senate to die,” Brown said. “Most of that is because of Delbert Hosemann.”
Casey Phillips, an advisor to Hosemann’s campaign, said in a written statement that after voters rejected McDaniel multiple times on a statewide ballot, “the least effective politician in the state with the largest ego is running again.”
“By comparison, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s conservative record is clear, implementing Voter ID to secure our elections, delivering the largest tax cut in Mississippi’s history, and overseeing a major teacher pay raise. Results matter and Delbert delivers,” Phillips said in the statement.
So far, Hosemann, McDaniel and Shane Quick have qualified to compete for the Republican nomination on Aug. 8. If no person receives an outright majority of the votes cast in the election, the two candidates who received the most votes will compete in a runoff election on Aug. 29.
Ryan Grover of Hattiesburg filed paperwork to run for lieutenant governor as a Democrat. The Republican nominee and the Democratic nominee will compete against one another in the general election on Nov. 7.
The deadline for candidates to qualify is Feb. 1.
