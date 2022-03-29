JACKSON • Mississippi senators are attempting a list-minute effort to revise a proposal that would allow new mothers in the state to keep their Medicaid coverage for up to a year after they give birth.
With seven members opposing, the GOP-dominated Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution that would allow lawmakers to consider legislation to extend Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a full year for qualified mothers. Senate leadership has repeatedly described extension of this coverage as a pro-life policy.
But the House of Representatives, led by Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has so far blocked the legislation and said he has seen no evidence that directly shows extending postpartum coverage would save more lives.
Between 2013 and 2016, there were 136 Mississippi mothers who died either during pregnancy or within one year of their pregnancy's end, according to a 2019 report from the Mississippi State Department of Health. Of those deaths, 86% of them occurred postpartum.
A report issued by the Center for Mississippi Health Policy, a nonpartisan organization that provides information for health policies, found that many of these deaths occurred after Medicaid coverage ended at 60 days.
“It is critical that managed care organizations administering Medicaid benefits continue to support postpartum women with robust care coordination to make use of improved access,” the report found. “Extending Medicaid coverage to one year after delivery would provide an opportunity to receive this care.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also show that Black and indigenous women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy related complications than white women, and racial disparities in pregnancy-related deaths have persisted over time.
Conservative politicians who oppose legal abortion access often pride the Magnolia State as being "the safest place for unborn children." But it’s also one of the deadliest states for newborn children, a fact that Senate Republicans have jumped on.
During debate Tuesday, Sen. Angela Hill, R-Picayune, raised concerns that some women might pretend to be pregnant to fraudulently obtain Medicaid benefits, even though she provided no evidence during debate that women were doing such a thing in the state.
Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell said that extending postpartum Medicaid coverage has nothing to do with Hill’s concerns, and it would only apply to women who have actually given birth.
“Everybody’s about pro-life,” Blackwell, R-Southaven, said. “And if you’re pro-life, you’d be for this bill.”
Hill disagreed with that line of thought.
“No, I’m pro-life, and my church has a commitment to a crisis pregnancy center, along with other churches in my area,” she responded. “So don’t tell me I’m not pro-life because I don’t support this bill.”
Just last week, several religious leaders in the state gathered on the second floor of the Capitol to urge lawmakers to extend postpartum coverage because they believe it could save lives and reduce the money taxpayers spend on expensive premature births.
The Rev. Ronnie Crudup Sr., senior pastor of New Horizon Church in Jackson, at the event said that if people claim to be pro-life, they should follow through and support pro-life measures at every stage of a person’s life.
“Many of us are simply pro-birth,” Crudup said. “But we need to be pro-life.”