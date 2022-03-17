In this file photo from January 2022, Johnathan Chaney, a self-contained special education teacher at Mooreville High School, helps Libby Cheney, a 10th grader in his classroom, with her assignment. The Mississippi Senate on Thursday voted to increase the salaries for the state's public educators.
JACKSON • The Mississippi Senate on Thursday unanimously voted to give public K-12 educators a significant salary increase, bringing the state’s average teacher pay above the southeastern average.
“This is the plan that teachers have told us they wanted,” Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar said. “This is the input they provided to each and every one of us since last year.”
Both the House and the Senate must pass the plan before it’s sent to the governor for consideration. As of late Thursday afternoon, the House had yet to vote on the issue, but it’s expected to take the measure up soon.
If both the House and Senate approve of the plan, it would mean a substantial pay raise for Mississippi's public educators. The plan would provide teachers with an average raise of more than $5,100 for the next school year.
The agreed pay scale contains between $400 to $600 bumps for each year, depending on the educator's certification level. The pay scale in years five, 10, 15 and 20 allows educators to receive between $1,200 and $1,350, depending on certification level.
Mississippi teachers are the lowest paid educators in the nation. According to figures from the Mississippi Department of Education, a public teacher with a bachelor’s degree has a base salary of $37,000, before any local supplements are added. After three years, that salary increases to $37,385.
Under the plan passed by the Senate, a teacher with a bachelor’s degree would start out making $41,400, and the next year they would make $41,900. After five years, they would make $44,300.
“This is a very historic plan that I don't think many people can recall ever happening before,” DeBar said.
If both chambers of the Legislature pass the teacher pay plan, it would head to Gov. Tate Reeves for consideration. The first-term GOP governor has previously said he supports giving teachers a pay bump.