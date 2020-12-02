TUPELO • A visibly frustrated and even angry Dr. Thomas Dobbs — head of the Mississippi State Department of Health — warned that even as the state on Wednesday shattered its previous single-day record for new COVID-19 cases, the worst is still to come.
“We are rapidly ascending to a peak that no one knows what it will be,” Dobbs told reporters.
A total of 2,457 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Tuesday and reported on Wednesday by the MSDH, breaking the previous single day total of 1,972 new cases on Nov. 21.
Newly reported cases included 109 cases in Lee County, with all other Northeast Mississippi counties also reporting at least some new cases.
Statewide, 15 deaths were reported Wednesday, including one in Itawamba County and three in Lowndes County.
However, the bulk of infections linked to Thanksgiving gatherings have likely not yet produced identified cases. That means more cases are yet to come in a state with already dwindling health care resources, including a short supply of ICU beds.
The extent to which Mississippians and their families stayed put on Thanksgiving isn’t yet apparent. If large numbers didn’t stay home for the holiday, the coming weeks could be grim.
Dobbs on Wednesday didn’t seem optimistic about the future.
“Without a doubt, we are headed into the darkest period for coronavirus in Mississippi,” Dobbs said.
It’s simply a matter of math. Most people infected on Thanksgiving Day itself are most likely only now becoming infectious to others. Thanksgiving itself likely spurred a spike of new infections, and a much larger pool of infected people are now moving out and about as they enter the phase in which they can spread COVID-19 more widely to others.
Many of those infected won’t show symptoms but can still silently spread the virus to others, with the elderly, the already-sick and the immunocompromised ultimately bearing the brunt of risk from this wider pool of infections.
“Assume anyone with whom we come in contact is a potential coronavirus case,” the state health officer said.
With this reality in mind, and cooler weather making outdoor gatherings less feasible, Dobbs recommends Mississippians avoid all nonessential social gatherings for the present time.
To that end, the state’s health department recommends Mississippians avoid all social gatherings, including sporting events, parties, funerals, weddings and in-person church services.
Mississippi residents should physically interact with people beyond the residents of their homes while performing work activities and other essential activities, including purchasing groceries or seeking medical assistance, according to the recommendations of MSDH.
“It’s nonessential social activities that are absolutely undermining the health and well-being of our state,” Dobbs said.
However, neither Dobbs’ nor the state health department’s recommendations have the force of law behind them.
On Wednesday and on Tuesday as well during a different press briefing, Dobbs has been increasingly weary over what he characterizes as the unwillingness of many to comply with recommendations intended to stem the spread of COVID-19 while keeping economic life functioning.
On Wednesday, he also expressed sharp concern over the tenacious hold of some false and conspiratorial strains of thinking.
In response to a question about claims that COVID-19 infection numbers are inflated by testing procedures, Dobbs was especially agitated.
“What a bunch of bullcrap!” he shouted. “Fanatically mad!”
He pleaded with people to “quit buying into crazy nonsense.”
As of Wednesday, 54 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under a mandatory masking requirement imposed by Gov. Tate Reeves.