TUPELO • City clerks, party executives and election commissioners won’t receive clear guidance from the state’s highest court over how long local candidates are required to live in a municipal ward before they can represent it.
Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis on June 3 dismissed an election challenge appeal from a D’Iberville City Council race. In that challenge, incumbent Craig “Boots” Diaz, believed that his challenger, Zack Grady, was wrongly certified to appear on the ballot.
The crux of the legal challenge centered around a recent opinion from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office interpreting a 2019 law to mean that candidates for municipal offices must live in the ward they wish to represent for at least two years before qualifying to hold office.
The Secretary of State's office has previously interpreted the 2019 law to only require a two-year residency somewhere within the municipality, not within any particular ward.
The attorney general's opinion was issued days before the municipal qualification deadline, which drew a rebuke from Secretary of State Michael Watson and caused three candidates in Oxford to drop out of their respective races.
Diaz, through his attorney and brother, Oliver Diaz, filed a motion to dismiss the appeal because he won his race against Grady, making the appeal moot.
“It didn’t make any sense to go forward with this in our case,” said Oliver Diaz, also a former justice for the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Grady’s attorney, Malcolm Jones, didn’t oppose the motion to dismiss the case.
Jones said he and his client considered continuing with the case to provide clarity on the legal uncertainty, but ultimately decided not to oppose any attempt to dismiss the suit so that his client wouldn't unnecessarily anger people in D’Iberville with a lengthy appeals process.
Diaz’s appeal stemmed from a March ruling by a state judge sharply criticizing the attorney general's interpretation of the 2019 residency requirement as “not based in logic or on the law.”
That ruling is now the only legal precedent from a judge that exists to guide interpretation of that residency requirement.
A spokesperson for the attorney general didn’t answer questions about the lawsuit’s dismissal, but did tell the Daily Journal in a statement that attorney general opinions merely serve to provide legal advice on questions of statutory interpretation to public bodies.
“Opinions of the Attorney General are advisory only and not binding in a court of law,” the spokesperson said. “Opinions are requested to seek clarity when there is ambiguity in the statute, and we always welcome greater clarity in statutory text from the Legislature.”
Secretary of State Michael Watson, the state’s senior election official, said in Tupelo on Tuesday that he also hopes the Legislature will step in to provide ultimate clarity to the law if the courts won’t.
This past legislative session, House Bill 195 would have clarified the current statute to require candidates seeking election to a board of aldermen or city council to live in the city in question for two years prior to the election while not requiring two years of residency within any particular ward.
The bill passed the House 110-6, and was sent to a pair of committees in the Senate for consideration. The Elections Committee approved it, but the chairman of the Municipalities Committee, Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, did not bring the bill up for consideration.
Simmons at the time expressed some hesitancy about weighing into the ongoing controversy about the interpretation of current law.
The Legislature will convene in January 2022 and could re-visit the issue.