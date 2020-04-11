The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 173 new cases with 11 new deaths on Saturday morning.
The total number of known cases in the state now stand at 2,642. The total number of known deaths is 93.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lee County reported one new case and now has a total of 42. Tippah County also reported an additional case and now has 43.
No new cases were reported in Oktibbeha County and its total number of known cases remain at 36.
Hinds County has the most number of known cases in the state with 234.
Thirty percent of reported COVID-19 cases in the state are hospitalized.
Other Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases:
- Alcorn - 7
- Benton - 5
- Calhoun - 14
- Chickasaw - 22
- Clay - 17
- Itawamba - 9
- Lafayette - 29
- Marshall - 30
- Monroe - 31
- Pontotoc - 14
- Prentiss - 12
- Tishomingo - 2
- Union - 7