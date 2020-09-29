TUPELO • The Mississippi Public Service Commission is escalating its actions over allegations that telecommunications giant AT&T has misrepresented its deployment of federal money intended for the expansion of rural broadband internet service in the state.
In a letter on Tuesday, the state’s three-member body in charge of regulating utility services asked the Federal Communications Commission to conduct “a complete compliance audit of AT&T Mississippi regarding their claims of providing service to over 133,000 locations in Mississippi as part of their obligation under the Connect American Fund II.”
In a statement provided to the Daily Journal by AT&T, the company insisted that its federal reports are already closely monitored by authorities.
“The data we report as part of Phase II of the Connect America Fund is already subject to strict audit and compliance measures by the federal government," said company spokesperson Jim Kimberly. "We will continue to focus on doing work that matters to Mississippians by deploying high-speed infrastructure in communities across the state.”
CAF funds were allocated for the construction of rural internet service and were awarded to private companies through a bidding process. Money from the fund was first awarded in 2012, with a second phase awarded in 2018.
The PSC alleges that in public reporting about the use of the phase two CAF money, AT&T has claimed to have provided broadband service to addresses where service still remains unavailable.
“This pattern of submitting false data” therefore “merits a full compliance audit,” according to the PSC letter.
In addition to its statement on Tuesday, AT&T has previously claimed to the Daily Journal that it is in full compliance with all relevant federal requirements.
But in comments to the Daily Journal, the state’s Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley was adamant in his belief that evidence shows AT&T has misled federal agencies about the availability of broadband access in Mississippi.
“It is an undisputed fact that there are inconsistencies and invalid information that has been provided to the various federal agencies by AT&T,” Presley said.m“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, these types of incidents have occurred and we know that.”
Presley recently issued a subpoena to AT&T and obtained under seal information about the number of residents actually taking the company’s internet service in areas where AT&T claims to have expanded service.
Since the information was obtained under seal, Presley cannot share it publicly but the PSC, in its Tuesday letter, offered to share the data obtained by the regulatory body with the FCC.
According to Presley, he only pursued a subpoena after AT&T rebuffed his requests that the company voluntarily answer his questions and the Democrat utility regulator from Nettleton has sharply criticized the company over the matter.