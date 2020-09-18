JACKSON • The Mississippi Supreme Court on Friday ruled that voters at higher risk from COVID-19 due to pre-existing health conditions cannot vote by an absentee ballot in the upcoming November election.
In a 5-2 decision, the state’s top court reversed a previous decision from a Hinds County Chancery Court judge who ruled voters with underlying health conditions could vote absentee. The Court said that the Chancellor Denise Owens' previous ruling was too broad. The court will not allow motions for a rehearing, and its decision is final.
Mississippi has no form of early voting or no-excuse absentee voting. In Mississippi, voters must list a legal excuse to vote absentee. One of the excuses voters can list to vote by absentee is a “temporary physical disability.” A team of legal organizations attempted to argue that the definition of temporary disability should extend to those with underlying health conditions. The high court disagreed.
“Having a preexisting condition that puts a voter at a higher risk does not automatically create a temporary disability for absentee-voting purposes,” Justice Dawn Beam wrote in the court’s majority opinion.
This past legislative session, the Mississippi Legislature amended the state’s absentee voting laws to allow those under a “physician-imposed” quarantine for COVID-19 and those caring for someone under a physician-imposed quarantine for COVID-19 to claim the disability exemption. However, the state lawmakers never offered a clear definition of a physician-imposed quarantine.
The Mississippi Center for Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union for Mississippi attempted to argue that the definition of physician-imposed quarantine includes federal and state health recommendations for people with underlying health conditions to stay away from crowds as much as possible.
The state Supreme Court rejected this idea and said that an imposed quarantine does not encompass both mandatory and nonmandatory directives from federal and state health officials.
“Had the Legislature intended to allow a voter to vote absentee based on a physician’s recommendation, it would have provided so accordingly with plain language,” the opinion reads. “The Legislature did not do so. Instead, it promulgated a straightforward term that bestows certainty with regard to its intent behind the language added.”
Justices Leslie King and James Kitchens broke away from the majority and essentially argued that the chancery court’s ruling was correct.
“The Secretary of State’s appeal is essentially smoke and mirrors: it asks this Court to reverse the chancery court’s ruling and to render the same holding as did the chancery court,” King wrote. “This Court injudiciously takes the bait.”
Other legal organizations have filed similar lawsuits in federal court, which argue that Mississippi’s absentee voting laws, such as requiring people to have absentee ballot forms notarized, put people at an elevated risk during the pandemic.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.