JACKSON — A pharmacist and a farmer will compete in a runoff election for a rural House seat in Northeast Mississippi.
No candidate on the ballot received a majority of the votes cast in House District 23 special election, which includes Calhoun County and portions of Grenada, Webster and Lafayette counties. Andy Stepp, a 64-year-old pharmacist, and Perry Van Bailey, a 58-year-old farmer — the top two vote-getters — will compete against one another on Jan. 31.
The House seat became vacant when former Rep. Jim Beckett resigned from the Legislature to become executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.
The runoff election will take place in the middle of the 2023 legislative session, so once a candidate wins the race, he can immediately begin serving in Jackson.
The special election runoff will also take place during the middle of regular statewide elections. The qualifying period for regular state offices started on Jan. 3 and will end on Feb. 1, meaning the deadline for candidates to file paperwork to run in the regular election for House District 23 will be one day after the runoff.
Stepp is the only person who has filed paperwork to run as a Republican in the regular election. The Democratic Party has not yet released names of candidates who have filed paperwork to run for state offices.
Special elections in Mississippi are non-partisan, meaning candidates do not officially declare a party affiliation for election purposes.
