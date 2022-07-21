Mississippi Prison Classical Music

In this video frame grab provided by The Mississippi Department of Corrections, members of a string quartet of First Baptist Church of Jackson perform before inmates at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The musicians included, from right, Noelani Perry, first violinist; Zakary Joyner, second violinist; Rebecca Franklin, viola; and Sarah Beth Mullen, cello.

 Leo Honeycutt I The Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PEARL • A string quartet performed classical music, movie scores and hymns during a concert this week inside a Mississippi prison.

Newsletter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus