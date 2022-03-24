JACKSON • Over one-third of independent pharmacies in Mississippi surveyed by State Auditor Shad White’s office said they were “somewhat likely” or “very likely” to close their business within the next two years because certain pharmaceutical middlemen are devouring their profits.
White, a Republican, released a survey in conjunction with the Mississippi Independent Pharmacies Association earlier this month that concluded that pharmacy benefit managers, or third-party administrators of prescription drug programs, may jeopardize the long-term health of locally owned pharmacies.
“If Mississippi loses its independent pharmacists, local jobs will be destroyed, and Mississippians will lose access to healthcare,” the report reads. “State lawmakers and regulators should continue to look for ways to ensure PBMs treat pharmacists fairly.”
The survey interviewed 65 owners of independent pharmacies, which accounts for about 20% of independent pharmacies in the state. Sixty of those pharmacies said that they view PBMs as an obstacle between the patient and health care provider, which can contribute to rising drug prices.
The survey raises new questions about the power PBMs wield with drug pricing in the state and how they interact with local pharmacies throughout Mississippi.
The report also comes on the tail end of a legislative session where lawmakers were at odds over what role PMBs should play in overseeing the benefits in Mississippi’s Division of Medicaid, which covers the state’s most vulnerable citizens.
The state House in February passed a bill that would prohibit the Medicaid Division from contracting with a managed care company that has settled over $50 million with the state. The proposal was later stripped out in the Senate.
The launchpad for the legislation was an investigation that White and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch launched into Magnolia Health, the Mississippi-based subsidiary of health giant Centene, based on PBMs.
The company settled with the state in June 2021 for $55.5 million. In its settlement, the company did not admit any wrongdoing and the state said the company was providing quality health services.
The auditor’s office concluded the report by promising to investigate whether PMBs are overcharging taxpayers or hurting government employees on the state’s health insurance plan.
But Medicaid recipients are not the only people affected by PBMs. Most Mississippians with insurance plans through their private employers are affected by PBMs because of how much they pay for drugs at the pharmacy counter.
Advocates of PMBs argue that the groups play a critical role in driving competition and making sure that more generic drugs get into the hands of consumers. Opponents believe that the organizations aren't transparent and contribute to rising drug prices.
But the reality is drug pricing is highly complicated, secretive and often leaves the general public confused about the amounts they pay for drugs at the pharmacy counter.
Typically, drug pricing starts when pharmaceutical companies develop a product and set an initial price for it, called the “list price.”
That drug gets sent to a wholesale distributor, who then sells the drug to an individual pharmacy. If a patient is insured, they pay a copay for the medicine at the pharmacy, and pharmacies bill insurance companies to cover other costs associated with the medicine.
But the other part of the supply chain that is not well known deals with the pharmacy benefit managers, who are often derisively called “middlemen” by politicians and drug companies.
These middlemen can work for insurance agencies, government agencies or large corporations. Their job is to bring down the cost of drugs for employers and negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for “rebates.”
Typically a big pharmaceutical company will pay a rebate of the PBM, who will pocket part of that money and send the rest of the money to an insurance company.
The reason the drug companies send rebates to the PBMs is to have their drug moved up a tiered schedule called a “formulary,” a list of medicines approved for reimbursement under an health plan.
The higher up a drug is placed on the tiers, the less a patient pays in a copay. Drug companies want their drugs placed on a higher tier because the less a patient has to pay, more of the drug should, in theory, get sold.
But pharmaceutical companies can also just raise the drug's list price to cover the cost of high rebates they pay to PMBs.
At the heart of this is what the patient pays is based on the list price – not what the insurance company is responsible for.
Details surrounding rebates often go unreleased, leading to distrust in the role PBMs play.
PBMs also actively lobby state officials. For example, a previous analysis by the Daily Journal found that Centene has showered some of the state’s most influential politicians with over $300,000 since 2019.