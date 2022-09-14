Sweetie Pie's Murder Plot

A customer picks up some to go food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, center, and Montgomery's son James "Tim" Norman, right, at Sweetie Pie's in St. Louis, on April 19, 2011. Norman, former star of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie's” reality TV show, testified Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, that he was not involved in the murder of his nephew. Norman is accused of hiring two people to kill 21-year-old Andre Montgomery in March 2016 and then trying to cash a $450,000 life insurance policy he took out on his nephew in the months before he was killed.

 David Carson I St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ST. LOUIS • A former Mississippi restaurateur and star in St. Louis-based reality show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" testified Tuesday that he was not involved in the killing of his nephew.

Newsletter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus