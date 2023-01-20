JACKSON — Tanner Newman, the director of Development Services for the city of Tupelo, filed paperwork on Friday to run for Northern District Public Service Commissioner as a Republican, setting up a contested primary election for one of the highest elected offices in north Mississippi.
Newman, 28, is expected to make a public announcement about his campaign Monday at Robins Field in Tupelo, the site where President Franklin Delano Roosevelt proclaimed in 1934 that Tupelo would become the first city in the nation to receive affordable electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The Tupelo official told the Daily Journal in an exclusive interview at the Mississippi Republican Party’s headquarters in Jackson that he decided to enter the race at the encouragement of business and community leaders across the state.
“We are excited to launch our campaign today to offer the people a choice,” Newman said.
A native of Lee County, Newman has since July 2021 led the department in Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan’s administration that’s responsible for enforcing building codes and administering local planning and zoning ordinances.
Before joining Jordan’s municipal administration, he managed several local Republican campaigns and was a staffer for U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker. But he has virtually no experience with energy or utility regulation.
The Public Service Commission is a three-member board that regulates telecommunications, electric, gas, water and sewer utilities. The three commission members are elected from different regions throughout the state.
His Republican opponent, Mandy Gunasekara, is a former chief of staff for the Environmental Protection Agency and was majority counsel to U.S. Sen. Jim Inhoffe when he led the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
Gunasekara is a native of Decatur, located in the eastern central part of the state. She worked in Washington for several years but has lived in Oxford since 2018.
When asked why voters should choose him instead of his opponent, Newman said he was a native of north Mississippi and he “understands what it’s like to come from a working class family,” signaling a likely effort to make residency and background a central issue.
When pressed by the Daily Journal about his credentials to serve on the three-member regulatory commission, Newman pointed to his work with regulatory issues broadly, though that work hasn't specifically dealt with utilities.
“I’ve dealt with regulatory issues and constituency services throughout my career,” Newman said. “If you look at my career, those are the two areas that I’ve worked consistently in, and that’s the type of experience a public service commissioner needs.”
Newman said he wants to campaign on reducing the amount of robocalls Mississippians receive and connecting more citizens to rural broadband, primarily through continued partnerships with electricity cooperatives.
Newman and Gunasekara will face each other in the Republican primary on August 8.
According to the latest candidate list from the Mississippi Democratic Party, no Democratic candidate has filed paperwork to enter the race, and the last day candidates can qualify for office is February 1.
