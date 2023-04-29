TUPELO — Tanner Newman plans to take a period of unpaid leave from his job as director of Development Services for the city of Tupelo to focus on campaigning for the Northern District Public Service Commissioner.
Newman, a Republican, told the Daily Journal at a fundraising event in Tupelo that he does not know specifically when he plans to take a period of leave, but he would inform voters and Tupelo officials on the timeline soon.
“The city is fully capable of operating efficiently during my absence,” Newman said.
Newman, 28, is locked in a three-way race for the north Mississippi slot on the three-member utility regulatory commission. There is no Democrat in the race, so the winner of the GOP primary will win the overall race.
His other two competitors are former Environmental Protection Service Agency chief of staff Mandy Gunasekara of Oxford and three-term state Rep. Chris Brown of Nettleton.
An administrator for a taxpayer-funded department, Newman is in a different employment scenario than the other two candidates, who lead their own businesses or nonprofit groups.
Until he leaves Tupelo City Hall, Newman will navigate working as an administrator for the sixth largest municipality in the state while campaigning for one of the highest regional public offices in north Mississippi.
The city’s employment handbook states that any employee running for public office cannot campaign while they are also claiming to be on the clock for the city.
Newman is a salaried employee and not paid as an hourly worker, making it difficult to determine when he is campaigning and when he is working for the All-America City. The first-time candidate said he will not use any taxpayer resources for his campaign, and, until takes a period of leave, he will continue to work at least a full, 40-hour week for the city.
“For example, if I’m speaking at an event, I make it clear that I’m either there as a candidate for the Public Service Commission or as a city official,” Newman said.
It’s unclear who would become the interim leader of the Development Services Department when Newman goes on leave.
The three candidates will compete against one another in the Republican primary on Aug. 8. If no single candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in the election, the candidates who received the most votes will advance to a runoff election on Aug. 29.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.