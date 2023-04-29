djr-2023-01-24-new-newman-psc-arp4

Tanner Newman announces he will run for Northern District Public Service Commissioner in front of his family, friends and supporters at Robins Field on Monday in Tupelo.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Tanner Newman plans to take a period of unpaid leave from his job as director of Development Services for the city of Tupelo to focus on campaigning for the Northern District Public Service Commissioner.

